US version of The Traitors could be heading to BBC

The BBC apparently can't get enough The Traitors, just like many UK viewers who watched the reality hit back in November/December 2022 on BBC One.

Now, a US version of The Traitors starring Alan Cumming is set to premiere exclusively on the Peacock streaming service Thursday, January 12; with the BBC hoping to get in on that as well.

A report from Variety (opens in new tab) shares that the BBC is in discussions to acquire the US version of The Traitors, with plans to show it on either BBC Three or BBC iPlayer. A deal, however, is not complete at this time.

It was previously believed that The Traitors US would be available in the UK on Sky TV's NOW TV streaming service, as a number of Peacock original series have been previously, but according to Variety, those reports were incorrect.

The Traitors sees a group of people gather in a castle in the Scottish highlands as they try to work together to complete a series of tasks and earn a massive cash prize. But some of the contestants are "traitors," whose goal is to eliminate "loyal" contestants. The UK version was hosted by Claudia Winkleman, while Alan Cumming is serving as the host for the US version.

One major difference between US and the UK versions is that while the UK featured all everyday people, the US is going to be a mix of normal individuals as well as former reality stars. This includes Arie Luyendyk Jr. (The Bachelor/The Bachelorette), Brandi Glanville (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Cirie Fields (Survivor), Cody Calafiore (Big Brother), Kate Chastain (Below Deck), Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset) and Olympic Gold Medalist Ryan Lochte, who has also appeared on multiple reality shows.

All episodes of The Traitors US are going to be released at once on January 12 on Peacock. Should a deal be made, it is unclear in what timeframe the series would then be made available on the BBC. In the meantime, all episodes of The Traitors UK are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. To speak to its popularity, it had 12.4 million streams over Christmas and the New Year.

Watch the trailer for the US version of The Traitors directly below.