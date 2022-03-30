The Survivor: release date, trailer and everything we know about TV movie

The Survivor is set to be the latest in a long line of high profile HBO original movies, with this most recent TV movie coming from director Barry Levinson and featuring an all-star cast led by Ben Foster. They all have come together to tell the story of Harry Haft, a professional boxer and Holocaust survivor.

HBO’s reputation as the home for prestige TV goes beyond its original series, but also includes its impressive list of TV movies. Among some of the most notable outings were Wit, *61, Burn My Heart at Wounded Knee, Recount, You Don’t Know Jack, Game Change, Behind the Candelabra, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, Bad Education and more. The Survivor will join their ranks when it premieres in April.

Here is everything you need to know about The Survivor.

The Survivor will premiere on Wednesday, April 27, at 8 pm ET/PT in the US. The movie will be available simultaneously on the HBO Max streaming service. See what else is new on HBO Max in April right here.

There is currently no information on if/when it will get a UK release, though most HBO titles do premiere on Sky/NOW TV, so worth keeping an eye out on those services.

April 27 is a significant date, as it is Yom HaShoah in Israel, a day of remembrance for the Holocaust.

What is The Survivor plot?

Ben Foster in The Survivor (Image credit: Jessica Kourkounis/HBO)

Based on the book, Harry Haft: Survivor of Auschwitz, Challenger of Rocky Marciano, The Survivor tells the story of Harry Haft’s experience in concentration camps during World War II. Here is the official synopsis from HBO:

"The Survivor is based on the incredible true story of Harry Haft, who, after being sent to Auschwitz, survives not only the unspeakable horrors of the camp, but the gladiatorial boxing spectacle he is forced to perform with his fellow prisoners for the amusement of his captors. Unbeknownst to those who try to destroy him, Haft is driven by the most important reason any man has to survive, a quest to reunite with the woman he loves. After a daring escape, he makes his way to New York, where he succeeds in using his boxing skills to establish a name for himself in the hopes of finding his one true love. His indomitable spirit lands him in the ring with boxing legends like Rocky Marciano as he fights to make sense of his past and reclaim the life that was stolen from him."

The Survivor trailer

HBO has released the official trailer for The Survivor, featuring what looks to be a great Ben Foster performance and teases a supporting cast filled with big names. Check out the trailer right here:

Who is in The Survivor cast?

Ben Foster and Billy Magnussen in The Survivor (Image credit: Leo Pinter/HBO)

Ben Foster stars in The Survivor as Harry Haft. While Foster may not be the most recognizable name in Hollywood, he has put together some fantastic performances throughout his career in movies like Leave No Trace, Hell or High Water, Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, The Messenger and 3:10 to Yuma that make him a very respected talent. The Survivor also marks a reunion between Foster and director Barry Levinson, with the two previously working together on the 1999 movie Liberty Heights.

Foster looks like he will have a busy 2022. In addition to The Survivor, Foster is set to star in The Contractor and Netflix’s Hustle, as well as Medieval and Emancipation, which are expected in 2022 but don’t have release dates as of yet.

The Survivor supporting cast is pretty well stacked also. Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread), Billy Magnussen (No Time to Die), Peter Sarsgaard (The Batman), John Leguizamo (Encanto) and Danny DeVito (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia). Rounding out the cast are Saro Emirez (Wilsberg), Dar Zuzovsky (Hostages), Paul Bates (Coming 2 America) and Anthony Molinari (Perry Mason).

Here is who everyone is playing in The Survivor:

Ben Foster as Harry Haft

Vicky Krieps as Miriam Wofsoniker

Billy Magnussen as Schneider

Peter Sarsgaard as Emory Anderson

John Leguizamo as Pepe

Danny DeVito as Charlie Goodman

Saro Emirez as Peretz Haft

Dar Zuzovsky as Leah

Paul Bates as Louis Barclay

Anthony Molinari as Rocky Marciano

Vicky Krieps and Ben Foster in The Survivor (Image credit: Jessica Kourkounis/HBO)

Who is directing The Survivor?

Barry Levinson is the director of The Survivor. Levinson has been a Hollywood fixture for a long time, making his feature directing debut with 1982’s Diner, winning an Oscar for Best Director for 1988’s Rain Man and directing other notable movies like The Natural, Good Morning, Vietnam and Wag the Dog.

Levinson also has a strong relationship with HBO, directing previous HBO original movies You Don’t Know Jack, The Wizard of Lies and Paterno, all of which received Emmy nominations.

Barry Levinson on the set of The Survivor (Image credit: Jessica Kourkounis/HBO)

The Survivor will be Levinson’s first movie directing gig since Paterno, though he did direct episodes of 2021’s Dopesick.

How to watch The Survivor

When The Survivor premieres on HBO on April 27, there will be a few ways to watch it.

The first will be to watch it live on TV. HBO is a premium cable channel. It is included in many traditional pay-TV subscription services, though it will depend on your plan so be sure to double check if HBO is part of your channel lineup.

The other option is watching the movie on HBO Max. If you have the traditional HBO you automatically have access to the streaming service, but consumers can also sign up for HBO Max as a standalone service. HBO Max is also available as an add-on channel for live TV streaming services like YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

With HBO Max, you will be able to stream The Survivor as soon as it premieres on HBO, as well as any time after its premiere.