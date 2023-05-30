Viewers are on edge watching Missing movie on Netflix

While there are plenty of summer blockbuster movies coming to movie theaters over the next couple of months, you don't have to necessarily leave your house to see some new 2023 movies, as early-year releases begin to roll out on streaming services. One example is Missing, which has gotten the attention of Netflix subscribers.

Released in movie theaters on January 20, Missing follows a teenage girl named June, played by Storm Reid, who desperately tries to find her mother (Nia Long) after she goes missing when traveling with her boyfriend abroad. Missing tells its story exclusively through web/phone cameras and computer screens, making it a spiritual sequel to the 2018 movie Searching which used the same concept (Searching's plot is also referenced in Missing).

Missing earned a "Certified Fresh" Rotten Tomatoes score of 87% when it premiered, but that didn't translate to massive box office success, as the movie earned around $48 million worldwide and was mostly overshadowed by Avatar: The Way of Water. But it is finding its audience now on Netflix, as subscribers are on the edge of their seats with all the movie's twists and turns.

We won't spoil any of the details here, but be sure to check out our Missing ending explained piece if you've seen the movie and have any questions.

Here's what many Netflix viewers are saying about Missing:

Watching Missing on Netflix and this is literally me every single twist. #missingnetflix pic.twitter.com/psOhjHWxBUMay 27, 2023 See more

this was too insane. I haven't been this floored since I watched What Happened to Monday. Netflix you ate that one thing #missingnetflix pic.twitter.com/3PpMcFJVCkMay 24, 2023 See more

The plot twist and creativity in this movie man.Honestly, wasn’t expecting this movie to be soo good especially since most of it took part on a computer screen.but wow truly a must see thriller(Missing)#missingnetflix pic.twitter.com/G7Zz6SBso3May 25, 2023 See more

#MissingNetflix is surprisingly good. So many twists. So much stress.May 28, 2023 See more

this movie has so many twist and turns in it! wish i went to the theater to see it! really good #missing #netflix pic.twitter.com/CZwWBm5Ad6May 30, 2023 See more

#missingnetflix got to be the craziest suspenseful movie ever. Wth 🤯 pic.twitter.com/x3AarOTjWyMay 21, 2023 See more

This was good! I love how they shot the whole thing through the view of technology. I was glued trying to figure out whodunit. Props to Storm Reid for great acting! 👏🏽 👏🏽 #MissingNetflix https://t.co/lVIpGyHhETMay 24, 2023 See more

Nah, this movie was so good! I honestly didn’t know what was going to happen . I was side eying everyone !#missingnetflix pic.twitter.com/KN43ZEk7uJMay 28, 2023 See more

That excitement has translated into massive viewing numbers. Since Missing debuted on Netflix on May 20, it has been one of the most popular titles on the streaming service. From May 20-May 28, it amassed 21.15 million viewing hours and was the third most-watched English-language movie between May 22-28; the only movies ahead of it that week were the Netflix original movie The Mother starring Jennifer Lopez and the Jacob Elordi-led indie movie 2 Hearts, with most of its viewing numbers coming from South America. On the day of publication, May 30, Missing is the No. 1 trending movie in the US on Netflix.

If you want to watch Missing and do not have a Netflix subscription, the movie is available to rent via digital on-demand platforms including Prime Video, Google Play and Apple TV, or it is available on Blu-ray/DVD.