Virgin River reveals exciting filming update for season 6

Virgin River has shared an exciting filming update on the new season of the hit Netflix show.

Filming for Virgin River season 6 was originally due to get underway over the summer. However, the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes meant that production had been delayed.

But now that the strikes have come to an end, Virgin River has confirmed the filming dates for the highly-anticipated sixth season — and it's good news for fans as they are set to start shooting soon.

According to What's On Netflix, filming for the 10 episode season will kick off on February, 2, 2024 and run through until May, 17, 2024.

While we may have a little while to wait until season 6 hits our screens, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith teased all about his plans for season 6 in an interview with Deadline.

Filming for Virgin River season 6 is set to commence soon. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

He revealed that the first episode will see a time jump from Virgin River season 5's holiday special, "Father Christmas" where Mel Monroe's (Alexandra Breckenridge) dad said that he had something important to tell her after she went on a mission to find her long-lost father.

Patrick shared: "We do intend to do another time jump from the holidays to when Season 6 starts so we can anticipate a bit of a time jump. I don’t know exactly how many months but it won’t be a direct pickup from the holidays."

He added that we will discover what important information Everett "Champ" Reid (John Allen Nelson) to tell Mel, saying: "We’ll find out what he says. But then we’ll have a jump in some way."

Patrick also said that they will be exploring Everett's backstory and what his connection to Virgin River was when he met Mel's mom.

Also in season 6, Patrick "promises more Mel and Jack, reveals Doc’s prognosis, shares whether Paige would be back and hints at how long Lizzie would be pregnant on the show."

Virgin River seasons 1-5 are available to watch on Netflix now.