Vudu streaming service teams up with AMC Theaters on Demand

Streaming and movie theaters can often seem like they're rivals, but AMC Theaters and Vudu are teaming up with a new deal. Starting June 1, Fandango's on-demand and streaming service Vudu is the official streaming platform for AMC Theaters on Demand, a digital platform that allows subscribers to digital rent and watch movies online and with mobile devices.

As a result of this deal, AMC Theaters on Demand users automatically become Vudu customers, getting access to the more than 200,000 new release and catalog movies and TV shows available to rent and buy on the platform while also keeping movies they previously acquired through AMC Theaters on Demand.

AMC Theaters on Demand users can immediately transfer their accounts to Vudu with no additional subscription required. In addition to getting access to Vudu's library, the streaming service is upgrading applicable movies previously purchased through AMC Theaters on Demand to 4K UHD video quality at no cost. Also, they'll get 15% off every purchase made in Vudu for the first month.

If AMC Theaters on Demand users already had a Vudu account, they can use the same email to link accounts and begin migrating their AMC library to Vudu; if not, they can simply create a new Vudu account. You can also begin to transfer your AMC Theaters on Demand account over directly through the AMC website.

"As consumers' appetite for top-notch entertainment continues to grow, as well as their desire to watch the best movies both on the big screen and at home, this incredible collaboration with AMC Theaters will ensure that fans get seamless access to premium content they love and crave," said Cameron Douglas, vice president of Home Entertainment at Fandango.

Some of the movies that are currently available to rent on Fandango include John Wick: Chapter 4, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Scream VI and more. There are also features like the Mix & Match bundles that allow you to rent a select number of movies for a discounted price; Kids Mode, which allows for young users to see only age-appropriate content; list-building capabilities; and the ability to transfer physical discs to digital.

More information about Vudu and all of its features can be found at Vudu.com.