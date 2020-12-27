Warner Bros. will 'fast track' Wonder Woman 3

Just two days after its Christmas Day premiere in theaters and on HBO Max, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that it will "fast-track development on the third installment of the Wonder Woman franchise."

Patty Jenkins will be back to close out the trilogy, and Gal Gadot will reprise her role as Diana Price. (No word on if Chris Pine will be shoehorned in as Steve Trevor once more.)

Wonder Woman 1984 debuted on Christmas Day, marking the first Warner Bros. Pictures release to see a simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max streaming service. All of Warner Bros. 2021 films will be released in that same manner due to the global pandemic.

WarnerMedia dropped a number of interesting tidbits in its press release:

Wonder Woman 1984 took in an estimated 36.1 million in 42 markets, including the United States and Canada.

Nearly half of HBO Max subscribers watched Wonder Woman 1984 on Dec. 25.

on Dec. 25. The number of viewing hours tripled on Christmas Day compared to a "typical day" in November.

Wonder Woman 1984 was available in more than 2,100 theaters in the United States, with limited capacity. By comparison, the first Wonder Woman film debuted in 2017 in 4,165 theaters, which were at 100 percent capacity.

“As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able continue her story with our real life Wonder Women — Gal and Patty — who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy,” Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said in a press release.

No word on when to expect the third film in the trilogy. In addition to Gadot and Pine, Wonder Woman 1984 also starred Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig.

