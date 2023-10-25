How to watch American Horror Stories season 3 online: stream the horror anthology now

With the spooky season fast approaching and American Horror Story: Delicate now on hiatus, it’s welcome news that Ryan Murphy’s AHS spin-off is returning with four terrifyingly gruesome new tales. We can’t wait to watch American Horror Stories season 3 online, which lands on Hulu on October 26 as the perfect, pre-Halloween treat. Read on and we'll show you how to stream it now – from anywhere.

Forming part of the same demented universe as American Horror Story, Stories differs in that, rather than presenting a season-long narrative, each episode provides horror fans with terrifying new thrills in one self-contained tale.

It’s an all-you-can-eat buffet of ghosts, serial killers, sex and gore. Previous seasons have included a murderous mall Santa teaching some douchey content-creators a lethal lesson and cinemagoers succumbing a violent frenzy after watching a cursed drive-in movie. Season 3 looks to up the 'yuk' factor with tales like Tapeworm and Organ, which sees a cult consume that most taboo of foods: human flesh.

In addition to AHS alums Cameron Cowperthwaite and Seth Gabel (AHS: NYC), Stories will also see Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow make an appearance, alongside Lisa Rinna of Days of Our Lives and The Real Housewives fame.

Prepare to enjoy some exceptional seasonal chills, as we explain below how to watch American Horror Stories season 3 online FREE and from anywhere now.

How to watch American Horror Stories season 3 FREE in the US

All four episodes of American Horror Stories season 3 will be available to stream from Thursday, October 26, where they’re exclusive to Hulu in US and form part of their annual "Huluween" event. The season was initially disrupted by the Writers Guild of American strikes and additional episodes may be released at a later date.

Hulu costs $7.99 per month for its ad-enabled plan or $17.99 per month for its ad-free one. And both currently offer a 30-day FREE trial to new subscribers. Some people choose to sign up via the Disney Bundle too: at $9.99 you get Hulu and Disney Plus, while $14.99 per month gets you those two and also ESPN Plus.

How to watch American Horror Stories season 3 in the UK

Disney Plus is the home of American Horror Stories in the UK. However, the Mouse House won’t receive new episodes of the chilling anthology series until Wednesday, November 29 – almost a month after the optimal release window of Halloween!

A subscription to Disney Plus currently costs £7.99 a month or £79.90 per year, although the pricing structure is changing from November 1 to include a Standard ad-supported plan (£4.99), a Standard ad-free plan (£7.99), and a Premium (£10.99) plan.

How to watch American Horror Stories season 3 in Australia

Lucky Australians can scare themselves silly from Friday, October 27 when American Horror Stories season 3 arrives down under.

New episodes will be added to Binge. Subscriptions start from AU$10 a month but only after you've enjoyed its 14 day-free trial (for new members only). American Horror Stories is also available to stream on Foxtel Now.

How to watch American Horror Stories season 3 from anywhere with a VPN

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

American Horror Stories season 3 arrives on October 26 on Hulu in the US and from October 27 on Binge for Australian viewers, with all four episodes available from the date of release. There’s also the distinct possibility of additional episodes being produced at a later date. See our release schedule below for further details.