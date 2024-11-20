How to watch Australia vs India: live stream 1st Test of Border–Gavaskar Trophy 2024 online or on TV

It's the big one. Two of world cricket's proudest, most talented nations ready to duke things out over the next month-and-a-half in the longest form of the game. The Australia vs India live stream of the 1st Test and this mouth-watering series gets started on Friday, November 22.

You can watch Australia vs India for FREE Down Under. Abroad while it's on? Watch AUS vs IND live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Red ball contests between Australia and India are the very apex of cricket, with the two delivering some sensationally memorable moments in the recent past. The onus is on Australia this year to win back the Border–Gavaskar Trophy that they haven't had their hands on since 2017 — India have won the last four consecutive series.

They couldn't be hosting India at a much better time. The visitors are coming off the back of a seismic 3-0 home whitewashing at the hands of New Zealand. India simply had no answers for what the Black Caps threw at them and they'll have to find their best form quickly if they wish to compete Down Under.

The Aussies aren't without their own selection headaches for this series, with David Warner's retirement continuing to cause problems at the top of the order. Nathan McSweeney has fended off stern challenges from other openers to win the right to make his Test debut in Perth.

It's just the beginning of what promises to be one heck of a show. So discover all the information you need below to get an Australia vs India 1st Test live stream and watch cricket online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Australia vs India for free

Great news for cricket fans Down Under — every minute of this Australia vs India Test series will be shown for free on Seven on TV and through the 7plus streaming service online.

Daily start times for the 1st Test start are at 10.20 am AWST Perth time (1.20pm AEDT). That's 2.20 am UK / 9.20 pm ET / 6.20 pm PT / 7.50 am IST.

If you have access to Fox Sport or streaming specialist Kayo Sports, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will also be shown there.

How to watch Australia vs India live stream in the US

To watch Australia vs India stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV. It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find the Willow TV deals from only $10 per month only or $99 for a whole year of live cricket. And you can cancel at any time you wish.

How to watch Australia vs India in India

If you want to watch the cricket on your TV in India, you'll need access to the Star Sports Network where it will be shown in a choice of different languages.

To live stream Australia vs India online the destination is Disney+ Hotstar. Prices start from ₹299 for three months or a great value ₹899 for a whole year. You can pay more to upgrade to the platform's Premium plan to watch on more devices and get 4K.

How to watch Australia vs India in the UK

Australia vs India coverage in the UK is carried through TNT Sports, which is available via TV plans from Sky, BT, EE and Virgin.

Alternatively, you can access TNT Sports online by signing up to Discovery Plus Premium. The rolling monthly membership can be cancelled any time and costs £30.99 per month.

How to watch Australia vs India from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Australia vs India, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune into live cricket or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

When does the Australia vs India match begin?

The 1st five-day Test match between Australia vs India starts on Friday, November 22, with the fifth and final day scheduled for Tuesday, November 26. Each day of play starts at 10.20 am AWST local time, which is 7.50 am IST in India and 2.20 am UK.

If you're in the US, note that the match starts the day before the scheduled date. So that's Thursday, November 21, with play starting at 9.20 pm ET / 6.20 pm PT each day.

1st Test: November 22-26 — Perth Stadium, Perth

November 22-26 — Perth Stadium, Perth 2nd Test: December 6-10 — Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

December 6-10 — Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 3rd Test: December 14-18 — The Gabba, Brisbane

December 14-18 — The Gabba, Brisbane 4th Test: December 26-30 — MCG, Melbourne

December 26-30 — MCG, Melbourne 5th Test: January 3-7 — SCG, Sydney

All you need to know about Australia vs India

What are the Australia vs India Test squads? Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar

What is the Australia vs India 1st Test venue? The first Australia vs India Test is taking place at Perth Stadium in Western Australia — it's the new 60,000+ arena that has taken over from the famous WACA in the city. The first ever Test match at Perth Stadium was played between these two sides in 2018, with then captain Virat Kohli scoring a century but Australia coming out on top largely thanks to Nathan Lyon's eight wickets in the match. In fact, Australia have won four Tests out of four at the ground, with Marnus Labuschagne scoring tons on two occasions.

What is the head-to-head record between Australia vs India? Head-to-head in Tests only Played: 107

AUS won: 45

IND won: 32

Drawn: 29

Tied: 1