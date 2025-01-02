How to watch Australia vs India: live stream 5th Test of Border–Gavaskar Trophy online or on TV

It's the fifth and final Australia vs India Test match and the destiny of the Border–Gavaskar Trophy is still to be decided. The Australia vs India live stream of the 5th Test starts on Friday, January 3 Down Under (or Thursday, January 2 if you're in the US or UK) and you can find global daily start times further down this page.

You can watch Australia vs India for FREE Down Under. Abroad while it's on? Watch AUS vs IND live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

After falling behind in the series in ignominious style in Perth, the Aussies have bounced back convincingly. Despite the sheer brilliance of Jasprit Bumrah, they won two of the following three games and may have already claimed a first Border–Gavaskar Trophy victory in a decade but for the rain in Brisbane.

The fears that India would be underripe for this tour have come to fruition, with captain Rohit Sharma perhaps most guilty of looking sorely out of sorts. But if his men can raise themselves to pull off a win in the New Year's Test in Sydney, it will mean a fifth straight defence and still an outside chance of a spot in the World Test Championship final.

Want to see what way this superb, unpredictable series will turn next? Discover all the information you need below to get an Australia vs India 5th Test live stream and watch cricket online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Australia vs India for free

Great news for cricket fans Down Under — every minute of this Australia vs India Test series is being shown for free on Seven on TV and through the 7plus streaming service online.

The daily start time for the 5th Test is at 10.30 am AEDT in Sydney, which is 5 am IST in India. That's 11.30 pm GMT / 6.30 pm ET / 3.30 pm PT on the preceding day.

If you have access to Fox Sport or streaming specialist Kayo Sports, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will also be shown there.

Traveling outside of Australia? Not to worry, because you can still watch Australia vs India on your usual free stream by using a VPN – we recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Australia vs India live stream in the US

To watch Australia vs India stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV. It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find the Willow TV deals from only $10 per month only or $99 for a whole year of live cricket. And you can cancel at any time you wish.

How to watch Australia vs India in India

If you want to watch the cricket on your TV in India, you'll need access to the Star Sports Network where it will be shown in a choice of different languages.

To live stream Australia vs India online the destination is Disney+ Hotstar. Prices start from ₹299 for three months or a great value ₹899 for a whole year. You can pay more to upgrade to the platform's Premium plan to watch on more devices and get 4K.

How to watch Australia vs India in the UK

Australia vs India coverage in the UK is carried through TNT Sports, which is available via TV plans from Sky, BT, EE and Virgin.

Alternatively, you can access TNT Sports online by signing up to Discovery Plus Premium. The rolling monthly membership can be cancelled any time and costs £30.99 per month.

How to watch Australia vs India from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Australia vs India, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune into live cricket or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the no. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

When does the Australia vs India 5th Test match begin?

The 5th five-day Test match between Australia vs India starts on Friday, January 3 Down Under. Each day of play starts at 10.30 am AEDT local time, which is 5 am IST in India.

If you're in the US and UK, note that the match starts the day before the scheduled date. So that's Thursday, January 2, with play starting at 6.30 pm ET / 3.30 pm PT / 11.30 pm UK each day.

1st Test: November 22-26 — Perth Stadium (India won by 295 runs)

November 22-26 — Perth Stadium 2nd Test: December 6-10 — Adelaide Oval (Australia won by 10 wickets)

December 6-10 — Adelaide Oval 3rd Test: December 14-18 — The Gabba (Draw)

December 14-18 — The Gabba 4th Test: December 26-30 — MCG (Australia won by 184 runs)

December 26-30 — MCG 5th Test: January 3-7 — SCG, Sydney

All you need to know about Australia vs India

What is the Australia vs India 5th Test venue? The fifth Australia vs India Test is taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground in New South Wales — better known as the SCG. The historic 48,000-capacity ground first hosted Test cricket 142 years ago and, in more recent years, has regularly hosted the first Test of the year (or the New Year's Test, as it has become known). India have only ever recorded one Test victory at the SCG — that was way back in 1978 — and the Aussies haven't lost a red ball game here in 13 years. But the tourists will want to channel the memories of their match here in 2004, when a double century from the legendary Sachin Tendulkar helped his team to a record setting first innings total of 705/7.

What is the head-to-head record between Australia vs India? Head-to-head in Tests only Played: 111

AUS won: 47

IND won: 33

Drawn: 30

Tied: 1

What is the Border-Gavaskar Trophy? The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is the name given to a Test series between Australia and India. It's named for two greats of the game from the respective countries — Australia's Allan Border and India's Sunil Gavaskar. First officially played for in 1996, India have held the trophy since 2017 when they won a four-Test home series 2-1. Having since won two consecutive series Down Under, India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy again last year on home soil.