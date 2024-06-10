How to watch Deadliest Catch season 20 online or on TV

The eternal battle between human and king crab continues into its 20th season, with Deadliest Catch returning to screens — along with some of its most popular captains and crews. Deadliest Catch season 20 hits screens with the season premiere on Tuesday, June 11 in the US.

You can watch Deadliest Catch season 20 on the Discovery Channel in the US, with Discovery Plus and Max serving it up on streaming. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on, because you can watch Deadliest Catch online from anywhere with a VPN.

Fresh off its 20th anniversary show, the dangerous business of king crab catching is back for another run. And there are some familiar faces back on the open water.

If you thought the sale of Saga was going to keep Jake Anderson out of the ocean for long, then think again! He joins series stalwart Sig Hansen in the Northwestern for season 20, as the newly formed dream team take on the others in a derby-style race to grab the crab.

It doesn't look as though Wild Bill Wichrowski's own battle with prostate cancer is slowing him down, as he takes Summer Bay back to the Bering Sea. Keith Colburn is skippering Wizard and the 61-year-old Jonathan Hillstrand is out of retirement and returns to the helm of the Time Bandit.

Ready to get back in the boat for the show's milestone season? Here's how to watch Deadliest Catch season 20 live streams from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch Deadliest Catch season 20 in the US

Fans in the US have several options to watch Deadliest Catch, with episodes going out on the Discovery Channel on Tuesdays from June 11 at 8/7c.

If your cable package offers Discovery then you're good to go (either on TV or its online Discovery Go service). But if not, cable-free live TV streaming services also offer what you need. You can access Discovery content through Sling TV, for example, where it costs $8.99 (with your first week free) on top of a standard Sling Blue or Orange package that each start at $40 a month with your first month half-price.

If you're not bothered about a full cable replacement, then you can instead opt to sign up to Discovery Plus (from $4.99 a month after a 7-day free trial) or HBO's wide-ranging Max service (from $9.99 a month) to stream new and old episodes of Deadliest Catch, as well as huge hits such as House of The Dragon season 2.

How to watch Deadliest Catch season 20 in the UK

Discovery is airing Deadliest Catch on TV in the UK on Wednesdays, with season 20 episodes starting at 9 pm UK on Wednesday, June 12.

Discovery is available with a wide range of Sky, EE and Virgin Media TV packages.

Alternatively, you can watch Deadliest Catch online with a Discovery Plus subscription. Plans start from a low-cost £3.99 a month.

Can I watch Deadliest Catch season 20 in Australia?

Although the last few seasons of Deadliest Catch have gone out on Foxtel and the Binge streaming service Down Under, there is no sign yet of season 20 in its upcoming listings.

So if you're from the UK or US and currently in Australia, you'll need to use a VPN as described below to watch your domestic coverage while abroad.

How to watch Deadliest Catch from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Deadliest Catch on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Season 20 of Deadliest Catch starts on Tuesday, June 11 in the US, with the show going out on the Discovery Channel at 8/7c.

It's set to follow the next day (Wednesday 12) on Discovery in the UK, with no release date yet announced in Australia.

At the time of writing, only the first three episodes have been named:

Episode 1: King Crab Derby — Tuesday, June 11

Episode 2: Bering Sea Gut Check — Tuesday, June 18

Episode 3: A Titan Among Men — Tuesday, June 18

All you need to know about Deadliest Catch season 20

Is there a Deadliest Catch season 20 trailer? Discovery's YouTube channel has released the below extended sneak peek of Deadliest Catch season 20:

What boats are on Deadliest Catch season 20? Among the boats already confirmed for Deadliest Catch season 20 are: F/V Northwestern — Jake Anderson & Sig Hansen

— Jake Anderson & Sig Hansen F/V Wizard — Keith Colburn

— Keith Colburn F/V Summer Bay — Wild Bill Wichrowski

— Wild Bill Wichrowski F/V Time Bandit — Johnathan Hillstrand