Diamondbacks vs Rangers live stream: how to watch World Series game 5, TV channel

Diamondbacks vs Rangers is poised at 3-1 to Texas, making game 5 of the 2023 World Series at Chase Field a must-win for Arizona. Read on, Fall Classic fans, for how to watch Rangers vs Diamondbacks live streams today, Wednesday, November 1.

The TV channel you need to watch Rangers vs Diamondbacks is Fox in the US on cable, via antenna or, alternatively, an OTT cord cutting services such as Sling TV or Fubo. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch MLB World Series live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

This year's World Series couldn't have started in much more exciting fashion. Game 1 went to an 11th inning before Adolis García pinged a huge walkoff homer to right field for the Texans. The D-backs struck back immediately and in style with a dominant 16-hit 9-1 victory that saw Ketel Marte break the record for the longest postseason hitting streak in MLB history (extended to 20 in game 4).

But the first encounter at Chase Field saw the Rangers regain their advantage with a tight 3-1 box score. Then it was time for their offence to run wild – game 4 saw them establish a 10-0 lead by the time the third inning was over, leaving Arizona no way back and two games behind in the series.

Despite being surprise World Series participants, the Power Rangers and D-backs have had spookily similar records on the way to their respective pennants. Both swept their first two postseason series, before coming from 3-2 behind to take thrilling 7-game Championship Series.

For the Rangers, it's their third visit to the Fall Classic, having lost two in consecutive years at the start of the last decade. While Arizona fans still have cherished memories of Randy Johnson, Curt Schilling and co leading them to a famous win over the Yankees 22 years ago.

Keep reading to discover all the details you need to watch Diamondbacks vs Rangers game 5 in the World Series, with information for cord cutters, international viewers and MLB fanatics trying to watch their usual stream from overseas or struggling with blackouts.

How to watch World Series in the US

As ever, Fox has the coverage of the World Series with Joe Davis and John Smoltz on the call. The full Arizona Diamondbacks vs Texas Rangers schedule can be seen at the bottom of this page.

If your cable package or TV antenna reception features Fox then you're good to go. If not, all the major live TV streaming services have Fox among their channel line-ups.

Sling TV is the most affordable option around, with Fox featuring in its Blue plan starting from just $40 per month. Sling Blue has 40+ channels, including the likes of ABC, NBC, CNN, AMC, TNT, NFL Network and Comedy Central. Plus, right now, you can sign up for your first month at half price.

Just be aware thought that Fox is only available in selected local markets on Sling. Most are covered, but it's worth just double checking that your area is on the list.

Other options include Fubo, which has Fox and 170 other channels available to watch on its Pro plan that starts at $74.99 per month. And if you haven't used Fubo before, don't miss its 7-day free trial that will effectively let you watch the remainder of the World Series for free. Hulu + Live TV and DirectTV are other options, but they don't come in as reasonably priced as Sling or as comprehensive as Fubo.

How to watch Diamondbacks vs Rangers in the UK

Baseball coverage in the UK is carried through TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport), which is available through TV plans from Sky, BT and Virgin or can be accessed by signing up for a Discover Plus Premium monthly membership.

The rolling monthly membership can be cancelled any time and costs only £29.99 per month.

UK-based baseball fans will be well used to this by now, but coverage of this series runs through the nights with start times at around midnight.

How to watch Diamondbacks vs Rangers in Australia

The MLB playoffs - including Diamondbacks vs Rangers game 5 – are being shown on ESPN in Australia, so you'll need a Foxtel package to watch.

Alternatively, you can sign up for a commitment-free plan from specialist sports streamer Kayo, with plans starting from as little as $25 per month.

How to watch World Series from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Diamondbacks vs Rangers game 5 on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.

What time does Game 5 begin?

Game 5 of the Texas Rangers vs Arizona Diamondbacks series starts at 8.03 pm ET / 5.03 pm in the US on Wednesday evening.

That's 12.03 am UK and 11.03 am AEDT on Thursday morning.

What is the Rangers vs Diamondbacks World Series schedule?

Friday, October 27

Arizona Diamondbacks 5-6 Texas Rangers game 1

Saturday, October 28

Arizona Diamondbacks 9-1 Texas Rangers game 2

Monday, October 30

Texas Rangers 3-1 Arizona Diamondbacks game 3

Tuesday, October 31

Texas Rangers 11-7 Arizona Diamondbacks game 4

Wednesday, November 1

Texas Rangers vs Arizona Diamondbacks game 5, 8.03 pm ET / 5.03 pm PT

Friday, November 3

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Texas Rangers game 6*, 8.03 pm ET / 5.03 pm PT

Saturday, November 4

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Texas Rangers game 7*, 8.03 pm ET / 5.03 pm PT

* denotes if required