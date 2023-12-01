How to watch Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials episode 2 – stream Wild Blue Yonder online

And so David Tennant is straight back in the Time Lord groove with the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials streaming weekly. Episode 2, Wild Blue Yonder, airs this Saturday, December 2 on BBC One in the UK and Disney Plus around the world.

The second of the Anniversary Specials, Wild Blue Yonder, has been almost completely leak free but expectations are running very high and you can expect the same fabulous Donna/Doctor chemistry.

Showrunner Russell T Davies has promised that Wild Blue Yonder will be "a bit weird... it’s scary, it’s freaky, it pushes the show into areas it’s never quite been into before." The Doctor himself, David Tennant, adds: "There’s a very fun scene with an apple very early on!"

Not long to wait now. We can all find out for ourselves from Saturday, December 2 and all the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials are available for FREE in the UK on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday because you can watch Wild Blue Yonder from anywhere with a VPN.

Keep reading for all the information you'll need to stream online, including the Doctor Who episode 2 release schedule and watching when overseas.

How to watch Doctor Who in the UK for free

The Doctor Who special episode 2 – Wild Blue Yonder – is out on Saturday, December 2. You can watch it live and on-demand on BBC iPlayer. Need to catch up? You can watch the first episode on iPlayer right now You can also head to iPlayer to watch every Doctor Who episode ever made. BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for licence fee payers. As well as web browsers and its smartphone/tablet app, the iPlayer has apps for most streaming devices – from Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast, to games consoles and Smart TVs. If you're trying to access iPlayer while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. More details below.

How to watch Doctor Who in the US and Australia

For the first time, new episodes of Doctor Who will exclusively land on Disney Plus for Whovians outside the UK.

Disney Plus prices start at $7.99 / £13.99 per month, with the value getting better if you sign up for an annual plan.

If you're in the US, you also have the option of paying a little more and getting the Disney Plus bundle. For $9.99 a month, it adds Hulu to the package (with higher-price plans throwing in ESPN Plus and ad-free streaming too).

The trilogy of new Doctor Who episodes will be available to watch on Disney Plus on the same day and time as they go out on the BBC in the UK (1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT / 5.30am AEDT (on the Sunday in Australia)), with episode one available right now.

How to watch Doctor Who from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Doctor Who on any of the streaming services above no matter where you are in the world, and all with one clever little tool. And it's not a sonic screwdriver!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

The trilogy of Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials are set to go out on three consecutive Saturdays, and started on November 25. Episode 2 – Wild Blue Yonder - is available on December 2.

Episodes will be broadcast on BBC One and land on iPlayer in the UK and Disney Plus globally at 6.30pm UK / 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT / 5.30am AEDT.

Episode 1: The Star Beast – Available now

Episode 2: Wild Blue Yonder – December 2

Episode 3: The Giggle – December 9

All you need to know about Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials, episode two trailer

When is the next full series of Doctor Who? Following the 60th anniversary episodes and upcoming 2023 Christmas special, the full adventures of the 15th Doctor will begin in 2024. The season 14 air date is yet to be revealed, but is expected in the spring.

Who is the 15th Doctor? 31-year-old Rwandan-Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa will enter the TARDIS for the first time as the 15th Doctor during the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials. Gatwa is best known for his role as Eric Effiong in the Netflix series Sex Education. he also appeared as one of the Kens in 2023's Barbie movie. He will be the first black actor to portray the Doctor, as well as the first openly gay person to do so. Gatwa's companion will be Millie Gibson, playing Ruby Sunday. Gibson is best known for award-winning turn as Kelly Neelan in British soap Coronation Street.

Where can I watch other Doctor Who epsiodes? The whole Doctor Who catalog (barring a few rogue episodes) was put on to the BBC iPlayer in the UK in November 2023. Around the world, Doctor Who episodes are generally available for purchase or rental on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and iTunes. And all of the 2005 onwards episodes are available on Max in the US and Foxtel, Binge and Stan in Australia. For more information, visit our dedicated guide on how to watch Doctor Who online.

Was there a Doctor Who 50th anniversary special? To celebrate 50 years of the Doctor, the BBC broadcast a special episode one-off episode called The Day of the Doctor on November 23, 2013. As well as the current Doctor at the time Matt Smith, it also saw appearances of David Tennant and the then next-Doctor Peter Capaldi. You can watch The Day of the Doctor on BBC iPlayer in the UK and HBO's Max platform in the US.