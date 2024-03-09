How to watch England vs Ireland: live stream Six Nations 2024 online

Ireland vs England on Saturday, March 9, is the pick of penultimate set of fixtures in the Six Nations 2024. No team since the tournament's expansion to six sides has won back-to-back grand slams, while the visitors to Twickenham knowing that that a bonus point victory will be enough to seal the title, if not yet secure their place in history.

The Six Nations 2024 match is airing for free in the UK on the ITVX streaming service today. Don't worry if you're abroad right now, because you can watch England vs Ireland live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

England are still struggling to implement the sort of attack head coach Steve Borthwick has been promising, even if the blitz defense has improved slightly. The Red Rose took an early lead against Scotland but stuttered to a 31-20 defeat, though 21-year-old winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso's impact off the bench has been rewarded with a first start. Ben Earl has evolved into a key man, the number eight completing more carries than any other Six Nations player this tournament and his matchup with Irish backrower Caelan Doris will go a long way to deciding the outcome of the match.

Ireland have probably never arrived at HQ as bigger favorites than they will on Saturday afternoon, having swatted Wales aside 31-7 two weeks ago. Seeking a first back-to-back grand slam since the competition was expanded to six teams, the Irish are determined to secure a bonus point win that will wrap up the title with a week to spare, while also extending the possibility of becoming the first side to win the title with a bonus point in every fixture. Full-back Hugo Keenan is fit again to add even more attacking firepower behind the scrum, while lock Joe McCarthy has added an extra dimension in the pack.

Ireland have lost just once in 21 outings, is another victory on the cards? Make sure you know how to watch an England vs Ireland live stream today. Luckily, we’ve got all the information on that below, including how to watch the Six Nations 2024 from anywhere.

Watch England vs Ireland in Ireland for free

RTÉ is the destination for fans in Ireland wanting to watch an England vs Ireland live stream at the Six Nations 2024. England vs Ireland will be shown live and for free on TV channel RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player streaming service. Kick-off is at 4.45 pm Irish time. Trying to access the platform while outside the UK? You might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. In Ireland, you don’t need a TV license to watch television on your computer, phone or other device.

Watch England vs Ireland in the UK for free

In the U.K., ITV will be the joint broadcaster (with the BBC) for the Six Nations 2024, and you'll be able to watch England vs Ireland in its entirety. This game is being shown on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 4.20 pm UK, ahead of the 4.45 pm kick-off. If you don't have a TV, then you'll be able to use ITVX on your computer, phone, tablet or smart TV, as that lets you live stream from ITV channels. Here's how to watch live TV on ITVX if you need a few more details. ITV1 and ITVX are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

Watch England vs Ireland in the US

NBC Sports is the home of the Six Nations 2024 in the U.S., including England vs Ireland, which will be streamed live on Peacock. The match kicks off at 11.45 am ET / 8.45 am PT. We also anticipate the match to shown on delay on CNBC.

If you don't have cable you can use a cable replacement service like Sling or Fubo to get CNBC.

Though you get lots of extra channels, those services can be expensive, so signing up to Peacock, NBC's streaming service, could be a cheaper option. Prices starts at $5.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming or $11.99 for ad-free, and it's showing all of the Six Nations games, plus selected Premier League 2023/24 matches and host of top series.

Remember, if you're away from the U.S. at the moment, you'll need a VPN to ensure you can still watch the England vs Ireland live stream without being geo-blocked. Keep reading on to find out how to get yourself set up.

Watch England vs Ireland in Australia

In Australia, online streaming service Stan Sportis the exclusive broadcaster of the Six Nations 2024, including England vs Ireland. The match kicks off on Sunday, March 10 at 3.45 am AEDT, so make sure the coffee is brewing.

A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub). Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

Not in Australia right now? Make sure you get yourself a VPN to ensure you don't miss a second of the England vs Ireland live stream.

Watch England vs Ireland everywhere else

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a national broadcaster is streaming the Six Nations 2024, particularly if your country has a team playing in the tournament.

However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the rugby. Thankfully, if you're travelling you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the Six Nations Championship as you would in your home country. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Six Nations 2024 fixtures

The Six Nations games play out over five rounds, with each team playing once per match weekend. You can see all the games below.

Round 4

March 9: Scotland vs Italy — 9.15 am ET / 2.15 pm UK

March 9: England vs Ireland— 11.45 am ET / 4.45 pm UK

March 10: Wales vs France — 10 am ET / 3 pm UK

