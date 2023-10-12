How to watch Frasier revival — stream the 2023 reboot online from anywhere

After nearly two decades away, Frasier is back on our screens, with Kelsey Grammer reprising his role as dithering psychiatrist Dr Frasier Crane. Frasier’s given up his gilded life in Seattle for a shot at reconciling with his son, Freddy, who’s been laying low in Boston, and early reactions suggest that’s not the biggest lifestyle change viewers should brace themselves for.

Frasier now wears jeans and trainers, a far cry from the immaculately tailored suits we’re used to seeing him in. And despite Grammer’s best efforts, we seemingly won’t be welcoming back Niles (David Hyde Pierce), Daphne (Janes Leeves) or Roz (Peri Gilpin).

John Mahoney (Martin Crane) sadly passed away in 2018, but he lives on through the name of the new hangout, a cookie-cut Boston bar that’s just so… ordinary.

The bar, of course, also serves as a nod to Cheers, and just as that ended and the spin-off series Frasier began, we welcome a whole new cast to our screens, led by Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, a bibulous Harvard professor; Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son Freddy, and Anders Keith as David, Niles and Daphne’s 19-year-old.

Early reviews suggest the same withering one-liners from the Frasier of old, but with a whole new cast and a few younger actors involved, perhaps it would be better to treat it as its own entity rather than holding a candle to yesteryear.

You'll be able to watch the Frasier revival from Thursday, October 12, and we'll help you figure out how to watch it, as well as the original series in case you do want a dose of nostalgia.

How to watch Frasier revival

You'll be able to watch the Frasier revival on Paramount Plus, because the reboot is an original production for Paramount's streaming service.

The Frasier revival hits Paramount Plus on Thursday, October 12 in the US and Canada, but in all other regions (including the UK) it'll arrive one day later, on Friday, October 13.

The series debuts with a double-header, but from then on in one new episode will be released each week, on Thursdays in the US and Canada, and on Fridays elsewhere. There are 10 episodes in total.

For a monthly plan, Paramount Plus costs $5.99 / £6.99 / AU$9.99, though in the US there's also an $11.99 per month Showtime plan with a larger library. There are also annual options that save you around two months' subscription over signing up monthly.

In the US, the first two episodes of the Frasier revival will also air on CBS on Tuesday, October 17, from 9.15 pm ET/PT.

If you’ve cut the cord on traditional pay-TV services and have opted for a live TV streaming service, most of them include CBS as part of their standard channel lineup, like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

How to watch original Frasier

Want to watch original Frasier instead? It's available to watch in exactly the same place as the reboot, with all 11 seasons tucked away in the Paramount Plus library.

Fans in the UK have it especially good, as every episode of the classic comedy is also available to watch for free on the Channel4 streaming service.

How to watch Frasier revival everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Frasier revival, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

