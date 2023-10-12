How to watch Goosebumps 2023: stream the horror spooktacular online now

Goosebumps is shaping up as 2023's must-watch Halloween release, and it's got everything you'd hope for a seasonal scary, from a Friday, October 13 release, to a haunted house, bleak winter setting, beloved baby-faced star giving off sinister energy and a big old hit of nostalgia. Viewer beware – you're in for a scare!

Despite seemingly taking influence from Stranger Things, IT and Wednesday, early evidence suggests the new series captures the spirit of R. L. Stine books much more successfully than the short-lived film series fronted by Jack Black.

However, unlike the 90s TV adaptation, the 2023 series weaves together five separate stories – Say Cheese and Die, The Haunted Mask, The Cuckoo Clock of Doom, Go Eat Worms!, and Night of the Living Dummy – to form one overarching megaplot that unfolds over the course of 10 episodes.

Justin Long stars as Nathan Bratt, an English teacher new to the fictional town of Port Lawrence, who's just moved into a creepy house that's provided fertile ground for spine-tingling local legends. It's where a teenager named Harold Biddle is said to have died in disturbing circumstances 30 years ago, and rumour has it a part of him never left.

You'll be able to watch Goosebumps from Friday, October 13, and we'll help you figure out how to watch it.

How to watch Goosebumps in the US

You can watch Goosebumps using the streaming service Hulu, with the first five episodes set to land on the platform at the same time on Friday, October 13.

After that, a new episode will come out each Friday, with the 10-parter wrapping up on November 17.

Hulu costs $7.99 per month for its ad-enabled plan or $14.99 per month for its ad-free one. Some people choose to sign up via the Disney Bundle too: at $9.99 you get Hulu and Disney Plus, while $12.99 per month gets you those two and also ESPN Plus.

How to watch Goosebumps in the UK

In the UK, Goosebumps can be watched using Disney Plus, which is where many Hulu shows land. There are 10 episodes in total, the first five of which will hit the streamer on Friday, October 13. The following five will follow a weekly release pattern.

In the UK, Disney Plus costs £7.99 per month or £79.99 per year for its Standard plan and £10.99 per month or £109.99 per year for its Premium one. Both are ad-free but Premium offers 4K streaming and more concurrent streams.

On Wednesday, November 1, a £4.99-per-month ad-enabled plan is being introduced.

How to watch Goosebumps in Australia

You can watch Goosebumps in Australia by signing up to the Disney Plus streaming service, which costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

The first five episodes of the show will be available to watch on the streamer from day one, Friday, October 13. After that, one new episode will come out each Friday.