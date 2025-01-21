How to watch India vs England: live stream 1st T20 2025 online or on TV

The India vs England T20 series kicks off in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22, with the format's current and previous world champions playing the first of five games.

Below are all the details for India vs England live streaming services in the US, UK, India and Australia. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch IND vs ENG live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Despite losing their Border–Gavaskar Trophy red ball series in Australia earlier in the month, India are the undisputed kings of the 20-over format. They brought home the World Cup in June, are top of the world rankings, and have won all but one of their last 14 games.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav has established almost folk hero status with India fans having taken on the captaincy job, and is surrounded by emerging star names including Sanju Samson, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Tilak Varma.

Jos Buttler's England aren't short of a few enviable players themselves, with the likes of Harry Brook, Jamie Smith and Mark Wood all in the squad for this series. And now they're led by New Zealand legend Brendon McCullum, who starts his tenure as England white ball coach.

Can he add a bit of much needed Bazball shine to the tourists' ambitions? Here's all the information you need to get an India vs England 1st T20 live stream and watch cricket online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch India vs England live streams in the US

To watch India vs England stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV from 8.30 am ET / 5.30 am PT. You can watch Willow TV live (and cheaply) via Sling TV. Whether you opt for Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find Willow TV deals from only $10 per month or from $50 for six months of live cricket.

How to watch India vs England online in the UK

Coverage of the India vs England 2025 white ball series in the UK is carried through TNT Sports, which is available via TV plans from Sky, BT, EE and Virgin. This and every T20 match starts at 1.30 pm UK.

Alternatively, you can access TNT Sports online by signing up to Discovery Plus Premium (£30.99/month). Cancel anytime.

How to watch India vs England live in India

India's white ball series against England is being shown across the Star Sports Network in India, where games are shown in a choice of different languages.

To live stream India vs England online the destination is Disney+ Hotstar. Prices start from ₹299 for three months or a great value ₹899 for a whole year. You can pay more to upgrade to the platform's Premium plan to watch on more devices and get 4K, or pay as little as ₹199 if you only intend to watch on mobile.

How to watch India vs England live in Australia

You can watch India vs England in Australia on Fox Cricket 501, with play starting in the early hours of Thursday morning at 12.30 am AEDT.

If you don't have Fox and want and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports (7-day free trial) will also show this and the other games of the series, with monthly rolling plans starting from $25 after a 7-day free trial or your first month for just one dollar.

How to watch India vs England from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch India vs England, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune into live cricket or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

When does the India vs England 1st T20 begin?

The 1st T20 India vs England live stream takes place on Wednesday, January 22.

The start time is at 7 pm IST local time, which is 1.30 pm UK / 8.30 am ET / 5.30 am PT / 12.30 am AEDT (Thu).

1st T20: Wednesday, January 22 — Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Wednesday, January 22 — Eden Gardens, Kolkata 2nd T20: Saturday, January 25 — MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Saturday, January 25 — MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 3rd T20 : Tuesday, January 28 — Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

: Tuesday, January 28 — Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot 4th T20 : Friday, January 31 — Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

: Friday, January 31 — Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 5th T20: Sunday, February 2 — Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

All you need to know about India vs England

What are the India vs England T20 squads? India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Dhruv Jurel, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sanju Samson, Mohammad Shami, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Tilak Varma England: Jos Buttler (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Mark Wood

What is the India vs England 1st T20 venue? The 1st India vs England T20 is taking place at the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In 1864, Eden Gardens became India's first arena built specifically for cricket. It may have changed and grown significantly since then, but the 93,000 capacity ground still holds the aura of its 160 years. It has hosted two World Cup finals (1987 50-over and 2016 Twenty20), but isn't famed for being a big scoring venue in T20 internationals — only one team has ever passed the 200-mark (Pakistan against Bangladesh in 2016) and it is yet to witness a century.