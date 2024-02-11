How to watch Ireland vs Italy: live stream Six Nations 2024 online, team news

Ireland vs Italy today, Sunday, February 11, is the last of the second round of matches in the Six Nations 2024. The runaway favorites will expect nothing but a home win in Dublin, while Gli Azzurri performed admirably in their opening fixture and will want to maintain that early momentum.

Ireland vs Italy in the Six Nations 2024 is airing for free in the UK today, on the ITVX streaming service. Don't worry if you're abroad right now, because you can watch Ireland vs Italy live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Andy Farrell has shuffled his pack, making six changes to rest some legs against the supposed tournament minnows. Stuart McCloskey replaces Bundee Aki (not in the 23) and Craig Casey is in for Jamison Gibson-Park. Finlay Bealham, James Ryan, Ryan Baird and Jack Conan all come into the forwards. Caelan Doris will captain the side for the first time. For Italy, there are four changes. Ange Capuozzo starts at full-back, with Stephen Varney, Alessandro Izekor and Manuel Zulani new faces.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Calvin Nash, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Finlay Bealham, Joe McCarthy, James Ryan, Ryan Baird, Caelan Doris, Jack Conan

Italy: Ange Capuozzo; Lorenzo Pani, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Montanna Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Danilo Fischetti, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Pietro Ceccarelli, Niccolo Cannone, Federico Ruzza, Alessandro Izekor, Manuel Zulani, Michele Lamaro

If Ireland wanted a statement win from their opening Six Nations 2024 fixture against France, they certainly got it. Andy Farrell's were superb from outset in Marseille and romped to a 38-17 victory, the country's best win on French soil. Tries from Jamison Gibson-Park and Tadhg Beirne were the least the Irish deserved, the only blot on the copybook new captain Peter O'Mahony's sin bin. Second rower Joe McCarthy was the standout performance, the 22-year-old dominant in the tackle and gain-line battering ram, meaning a first back-to-back Six Nations grand slam is on the horizon.

Italy may have lost 27-24 to England in their opening fixture, but there were signs of growth for the improving minnows. Monty Ioane's late try secured a losing bonus point and Gli Azzurri's narrowest defeat to the Red Rose. Tommaso Allan was also among the try scorers, while Argentina-born center Juan Ignacio Brex was at his line-breaking best in the early stages. Though they faded late on, Italy proved that they're going to be no pushovers this tournament.

Can the Italians pull off the biggest upset in tournament history today? Make sure you know how to get an Ireland vs Italy live stream. Luckily, we’ve got all the information on that below, including how to watch the Six Nations 2024 from anywhere.

How to watch Ireland vs Italy in Ireland for free

Virgin Media is the destination for fans in Ireland wanting to watch the Ireland vs Italy live stream at the Six Nations 2024. France vs Ireland will be shown live and for free on TV channel Virgin Media 1 and the Virgin Media Player streaming service. Kick-off is at 3 pm GMT. Trying to access the platform while outside the UK? You might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. In Ireland, you don’t need a TV license to watch television on your computer, phone or other device.

How to watch Ireland vs Italy in the UK for free

In the U.K., ITV will be the joint broadcaster (with the BBC) for the Six Nations 2024, and you'll be able to watch the opening fixture between Ireland vs Italy in its entirety. This game is being shown on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 2.15 pm UK, ahead of the 3 pm kick-off. If you don't have a TV, then you'll be able to use ITVX on your computer, phone, tablet or smart TV, as that lets you live stream from ITV channels. Here's how to watch live TV on ITVX if you need a few more details. ITV1 and ITVX are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch Ireland vs Italy in the US

NBC Sports is the home of the Six Nations 2024 in the US, including Ireland vs Italy, which will be streamed live on Peacock. The match kicks off at 10 am ET / 7 am PT. We also anticipate the match to shown on delay on CNBC.

If you don't have cable you can use a cable replacement service like Sling or Fubo to get CNBC.

Though you get lots of extra channels, those services can be expensive, so signing up to Peacock, NBC's streaming service, could be a cheaper option. Prices starts at $5.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming or $11.99 for ad-free, and it's showing all of the Six Nations games, plus selected Premier League 2023/24 matches and host of top series.

Remember, if you're away from the U.S. at the minute, you'll need a VPN to ensure you can still watch the Ireland vs Italy live stream without being geo-blocked. Keep reading on to find out how to get yourself set up.

How to watch Ireland vs Italy in Australia

In Australia, online streaming service Stan Sport, is the exclusive broadcaster of the Six Nations 2024, including Ireland vs Italy. The match kicks off on Monday, February 12 at 2 am AEDT, so make sure the coffee is brewing.

A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub, but you can take advantage of a 30-day free trial). Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

Not in Australia right now? Make sure you get yourself a VPN to ensure you don't miss a second of the Ireland vs Italy live stream.

How to watch Ireland vs Italy everywhere else

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a national broadcaster is streaming the Six Nations 2024, particularly if your country has a team playing in the tournament.

However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the rugby. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

