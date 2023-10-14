How to watch KSI vs Tommy Fury: live stream the boxing online, fight card, start time, event underway

Two social media stars with some serious skills in the ring will go head-to-head on Saturday, October 14, at the AO Arena in Manchester, England when YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI faces Tommy Fury in a six-round bout being contested at cruiserweight. But before you get to the main event in a few hours time, you can catch the entertainment from the undercard with the event underway now.

When KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) entered the ring for the first time in 2018. Powerful and athletic, he turned professional in 2019 and has secured four wins from five fights. It could easily have been a perfect record but his last fight against Joe Fournier was eventually ruled a no-contest after he accidentally elbowed his opponent who failed to beat the count.

While KSI is still relatively new to the sport, Fury grew up in the ring and has often trained alongside his half-brother Tyson Fury — the undefeated heavyweight champion of the world. Despite initially gaining celebrity status through his appearance on Love Island, the 24-year-old has some serious boxing credentials.

He has a 9-0 professional record and in his last bout secured a split-decision win over American Jake Paul. Fury has also spent plenty of time in the Elite Boxing gym in Bolton and has sparred with numerous prospects at middleweight and cruiserweight in previous years.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 KSI Tommy Fury Nationality UK UK Date of birth June 19th, 1993 May 7th, 1999 Height 6ft 6ft' Reach 76" 80" Record 5-0-1 9-0

KSI vs Tommy Fury

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

Salt Papi vs Slim Albaher

Deen the Great vs Walid Sharks

King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor

Whindersson Nunes vs My Mate Nate

Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi & NichLmao) vs Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave) - tag team match

Swarmz vs Ryan Taylor

Astrid Wett vs Alexia Grace

S-X vs DTG

Chase DeMoor vs Tempo Arts

Where does the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight take place? KSI vs Tommy Fury will be staged at the AO Arena in Manchester and comes with a packed undercard that includes a co-main event that features Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis.