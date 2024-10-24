How to watch Pakistan vs England: live stream 3rd Test 2024 online or on TV

One week ago the prospect of a meaningful decider in Rawalpindi seemed remote, but the hosts have battled their way back into this series to set one up. Pakistan vs England 3rd Test live streams start on Thursday, October 24, with play starting at 6 am UK / 1 am ET.

The Pakistan vs England Test series is airing on Sky Sports in the UK and Willow and Sling TV in the US. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch PAK vs ENG live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

After England's extraordinary effort to post a first innings total of 823-7 on their way to inflict a demoralising innings defeat on the home side, Pakistan rung the changes and bounced back in the second Test at Multan.

Dropping key figures like Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi, spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali stepped up to take all of England's 20 wickets in the game. While the match looked competitive for the most part, a destructive third innings knock of 63 from Salman Ali Agha took the game away from the visitors, and the spin twins did the rest on the 9th day of that Multan strip.

Who will seal the series is anybody's guess. The momentum is with Pakistan, but confidence is never something you'd say Ben Stokes' England lacks.

Can Pakistan finally claim a long awaited home Test series win? We've got all the information you need to watch Pakistan vs England live streams below — including ways to watch cricket online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Pakistan vs England online for FREE

This home cricket series in Pakistan has attracted multiple domestic broadcasters, with A-Sports, Tamasha, Ten Sports and PTV Sports all slated to show live Pakistan vs England streams.

Ten Sports, PTV and Tamasha are all free to watch in Pakistan.

How to watch Pakistan vs England live stream in the US

To watch Pakistan vs England stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV. It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find the Willow TV deals from only $10 per month only or $99 for a whole year of live cricket. And you can cancel at any time you wish.

How to watch Pakistan vs England in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show live coverage of England's tour to Pakistan in the UK and the 3rdTest will be shown across its Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event channels. The action starts at 6 am UK each morning (and 5 am on Sunday and Monday after the clocks change).

Sky TV base packages currently start from £26 per month. You can then add the full Sky Sports suite for an additional £22. Or, for new customers, pay from £46 a month for a package that includes Sky Sports.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, flexible Now Sports Memberships are also available for £14.99 a day or from as little as £26 a month.

How to watch Pakistan vs England in Australia

You can watch Pakistan vs England in Australia on Fox Sports 505 with play starting each afternoon at 4 pm AEDT.

Note, however, that Sunday's play will not be shown on linear TV. So you'll need to login and watch online that day.

If you don't have Fox and want and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will also show this and the other games of the series, with monthly rolling plans starting from $25.

How to watch Pakistan vs England from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Pakistan vs England, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune into live cricket or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

What time does the Pakistan vs England match begin?

The 3rd five-day Test match between Pakistan and England starts on Thursday, October 24, with the fifth and final day scheduled for Monday, October 28.

Each day's play starts at 10 am PKT local time in Pakistan, which is 6 am UK / 1 am ET / 10 pm PT (previous day) / 4 pm AEDT.

Note that clocks go back on Sunday in the UK, so the start time for the 4th and 5th days will be 5 am UK.

1st Test: October 7-11 — England won by an innings and 47 runs

October 7-11 — England won by an innings and 47 runs 2nd Test: October 15-19 — Pakistan won by 152 runs

October 15-19 — Pakistan won by 152 runs 3rd Test: October 24-28 — Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

All you need to know about Pakistan vs England

What is the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test venue? The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is venue of the third and final match in the 2024 Test series between Pakistan and England. It's less than half the size of Multan where the last two games were played, holding only a 15,000 capacity. It also plays host to the current Pakistan Super League champions Islamabad United. First hosting international cricket in 1993, the biggest Test total recorded here was by England in their visit two years ago. Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook all recorded centuries on a record breaking first day where the tourists hit 506 runs. They eventually made 657 on their way to a 74-run win.

What is the head-to-head record between Pakistan and England? Head-to-head in Tests only Played: 90

PAK won: 22

ENG won: 29

Drawn: 39