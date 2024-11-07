How to watch South Africa vs India: live stream 1st T20 2024 online or on TV

They may have just suffered a humiliating defeat in the long form of the game at home, but T20 is what India does best — and they have the chance to show that across four games in eight days. The series starts in Durban, with the South Africa vs India live stream of the 1st T20 set to take place on Friday, November 8.

Suddenly, India's incredible Men's T20 World Cup win in June seems a very long time ago. A whitewash in Tests at home to New Zealand has put Indian cricket into crisis mode. With fan favorite Suryakumar Yadav leading the T20 team, they'll be looking to put that crushing defeat quickly behind them.

South Africa won't make life comfortable for them. The Proteas so nearly defeated Friday's opponents in that World Cup final in June and will be eager to get some revenge over these four games.

In the likes of Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs, they have some destructive batting of their own. But they side has some improving of their own to do, having lost four of their last five T20i matches against the West Indies and Ireland.

Whatever the result, you're guaranteed to see plenty of huge hitting, with Kingsmead — the venue of Yuvraj Singh's six sixes in an over — first up. Discover all the information you need below to get an South Africa vs India 1st T20 live stream and watch cricket online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch South Africa vs India for free

Cricket fans in India can watch the T20 series against South Africa for free thanks to JioCinema, as this free website and app will be showing live streams of all four games.

The 1st T20 start time is at 8.30 pm IST / 10 am ET / 7 am PT / 3 pm UK.

If you want to watch the cricket on your TV in India, you'll need access to Sports18.

How to watch South Africa vs India live stream in the US

To watch South Africa vs India stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV. It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find the Willow TV deals from only $10 per month only or $99 for a whole year of live cricket. And you can cancel at any time you wish.

How to watch South Africa vs India in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show live coverage of India's T20i tour to South Africa in the UK and the 1st match will be shown on its Sky Sports Cricket channel.

Sky TV base packages currently start from £26 per month. You can then add the full Sky Sports suite for an additional £22. Or, for new customers, pay from £46 a month for a package that includes Sky Sports.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, flexible Now Sports Memberships are also available for £14.99 a day or from as little as £26 a month.

How to watch South Africa vs India in Australia

You can watch South Africa vs India in Australia on Fox Cricket 501 with play scheduled to start at 2 am AEDT on Saturday morning.

If you don't have Fox and want and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will show this and the other games of the series, with monthly rolling plans starting from $25 and a free 7-day trial if you've never used it before.

How to watch South Africa vs India from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch South Africa vs India, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune into live cricket or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

When does the South Africa vs India match begin?

The 1st T20 international between South Africa vs India takes places on Friday, November 8.

Play is scheduled to start at 5 pm SAST local time. That's 10 am ET / 7 am PT / 3 pm UK / 2 am AEDT (Sat) / 8.30 pm IST.

1st T20i: Friday, November 8 — Kingsmead, Durban

Friday, November 8 — Kingsmead, Durban 2nd T20i: Sunday, November 10 — St George's Park, Gqeberha

Sunday, November 10 — St George's Park, Gqeberha 3rd T20i: Wednesday, November 13 — Centurion Park, Centurion

Wednesday, November 13 — Centurion Park, Centurion 4th T20i: Friday, November 15 — Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

All you need to know about South Africa vs India

What are the South Africa vs India T20 squads? South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Tristan Stubbs India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Yash Dayal, Avesh Khan, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Vijaykumar Vyshak

What is the South Africa vs India 1st T20 venue? The first South Africa vs India T20 is taking place at the Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban. With a capacity of 25,000, Kingsmead has been hosting international cricket for more than 100 years — although the Proteas haven't won a T20i here in eight. The most famous T20i moment to happen in was when India's Yuvraj Singh hit England's Stuart Broad for six sixes in a single over.

What is the head-to-head record between South Africa vs India? T20 internationals only Played: 27

SA won: 11

IND won: 15

No result: 1