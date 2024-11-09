How to watch South Africa vs India: live stream 2nd T20 2024 online or on TV

After the visitors drew first blood in Durban, the white ball cricket moves on to Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) with the South Africa vs India live stream of the 2nd T20 set to take place on Sunday, November 10.

You can watch South Africa vs India for FREE in India. Abroad while it's on? Watch SA vs IND live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Their first meeting after the super tense World Cup final earlier in the year, Friday's first match was almost an anti-climax. By the time that opener Sanju Samson was done with his 17-boundary assault of 107 from 50 balls, he'd effectively killed the game as a contest.

The Proteas never looked like recovering. Heinrich Klaasen's 25 was the top score in a disappointing chase, with leggies Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi claimed three wickets apiece.

Can South Africa bounce back on Sunday, or will India continue their dominance of the shortest form of the international game? Discover all the information you need below to get an South Africa vs India 2nd T20 live stream and watch cricket online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch South Africa vs India for free

Cricket fans in India can watch the T20 series against South Africa for free thanks to JioCinema, as this free website and app will be showing live streams of all four games.

The 2nd T20 start time is at 7.30 pm IST / 9 am ET / 6 am PT / 2 pm UK on Sunday, November 10.

If you want to watch the cricket on your TV in India, you'll need access to Sports18.

Abroad? You'll need to use a VPN to watch your usual free JioCinema stream when venturing outside of India.

How to watch South Africa vs India live stream in the US

To watch South Africa vs India stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV. It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find the Willow TV deals from only $10 per month only or $99 for a whole year of live cricket. And you can cancel at any time you wish.

How to watch South Africa vs India in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show live coverage of India's T20i tour to South Africa in the UK and the 2nd match will be shown on its Sky Sports Cricket channel.

Sky TV base packages currently start from £26 per month. You can then add the full Sky Sports suite for an additional £22. Or, for new customers, pay from £46 a month for a package that includes Sky Sports.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, flexible Now Sports Memberships are also available for £14.99 a day or from as little as £26 a month.

How to watch South Africa vs India in Australia

You can watch South Africa vs India in Australia on Fox Cricket 501 with play scheduled to start at 1 am AEDT on Monday morning.

If you don't have Fox and want and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will show this and the other games of the series, with monthly rolling plans starting from $25 and a free 7-day trial if you've never used it before.

How to watch South Africa vs India from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch South Africa vs India, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune into live cricket or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

When does the South Africa vs India match begin?

The 2nd T20 international between South Africa vs India takes places on Sunday, November 10.

Play is scheduled to start at 4 pm SAST local time. That's 9 am ET / 6 am PT / 2 pm UK / 1 am AEDT (Mon) / 7.30 pm IST.

1st T20i: Friday, November 8 — India won by 61 runs

Friday, November 8 — India won by 61 runs 2nd T20i: Sunday, November 10 — St George's Park, Gqeberha

Sunday, November 10 — St George's Park, Gqeberha 3rd T20i: Wednesday, November 13 — Centurion Park, Centurion

Wednesday, November 13 — Centurion Park, Centurion 4th T20i: Friday, November 15 — Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

(Image credit: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images)

All you need to know about South Africa vs India

What are the South Africa vs India T20 squads? South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Tristan Stubbs India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Yash Dayal, Avesh Khan, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Vijaykumar Vyshak

What is the South Africa vs India 2nd T20 venue? The second South Africa vs India T20 is taking place at St George's Park Cricket Ground in the coastal city of Gqeberha — formerly known as Port Elizabeth until a name change in 2021. International cricket has been played the 19,000 capacity ground since the 19th century. When these two teams played here last year, India recorded the highest ever T20i score at the venue of 180. There has never been a century in this format recorded at the ground, but fast bowler Dale Steyn once took 4 wickets for just 9 runs.

What is the head-to-head record between South Africa vs India? T20 internationals only Played: 28

SA won: 11

IND won: 16

No result: 1