Watch the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Livestream: Online and in 4K

Source: Fox Sports (Image credit: Fox Sports)

There's just something about the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Maybe it's the pageantry. Maybe it's the names. Maybe it's the breeds, and just how long they've been roaming this Earth.

Or maybe it's the VERY GOOD BOYS AND GIRLS DOING THEIR DOGGY THINGS .

Anyway, there's really nothing quite like it. And this week sees the return of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog show for its 144th iteration, from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

If you can't make it there in person — and it really is something you should see for yourself at some point — you can watch every single minute of the WKC Dog Show online, on your mobile device, or even on your TV.

The 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show schedule

There are too many breeds, too many groups, and too many dogs to get things done in a single day, so the competition is spread out over Feb. 10-11.

The televised portions don't start until 1 p.m. each day, and continue through 11 p.m., with the Best In Show award going out on Tuesday evening.

Here's the rundown of the schedule.

Monday, February 10

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will be shown live from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (that's Eastern time). Every single minute will be available on the the WKC website and WKC app ( iOS and Android ), and on the Fox Sports app ( iOS and Android and supported streaming hardware). You'll get breed judging of the terrier, non-sporting and toy groups, and the junior handler preliminaries.

Monday's live telecast will be on FS2 from 1 to 3 p.m. Selected coverage of breed judging jumps to FS1 for a half-hour at 7 p.m., followed by pre-show programming until 11 p.m. That'll include the Hood, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding group competitions.

Tuesday, February 11

The following day sees complete coverage all day again at the WKC website, app and Fox Sports app, and judging of the sporting and working breeds, and more junior handler prelims.

FS2 will have selected breed judging from 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern, with more pre-show events on FS1 from 7-7:30 p.m.

Then from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. we'll get the Sporting, Working and Terrier group competitions, followed by Best In Show.

How to watch the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in 4K resolution

If you want to see every tooth, every hair, and every smile on all of the dogs in the competition, this is the way you're going to want to watch.

Fubo TV is streaming the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in 4K resolution starting at 7 p.m. Eastern both nights. (That'll be the FS1 feed.)

Fubo continues to be one of the only (and easiest) ways to watch the occasional sport in upscaled 4K resolution, and it's doing so again here. So now's a great time to take advantage of a free trial.

Fubo TV Doggos in 4K!



A big mix of content — and ultra-high-def sports!



Fubo TV has a mix of live channels that should be able to compete against pretty much any other service. And it's one of the few ways to watch sports in 4K in the United States.



View

Watch Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on FS1/FS2

Coverage of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show for both days, Monday and Tuesday, will be on FS1 and FS2. You can watch in the afternoon and evening with both networks.

And even better is that every major live streaming service has both channels available. Here's the breakdown:

Hulu YouTube Sling AT&T Fubo Philo frndly FS1 X x x x x FS2 X x x x x

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . FS1 and FS2 on Hulu: Yes.

More on Hulu with Live TV:

Hulu Plans and Pricing

What's new on Hulu this month

Hulu with Live TV Watch the canines this week!



Don't miss a single minute.



Hulu is the biggest live-TV streaming service in the United States, and it's a great option if you want to stream the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.



View

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

$55 a month after a one week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .

CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here . FS1 and FS2 on Fubo?: Yes, on the Fubo Standard plan.

More on Fubo TV:

Fubo TV

Fubo TV 4K streaming

Fubo TV Stream all the strolls



So you don't have to miss a minute.



Fubo TV is an excellent option for any sports-lover, and it's one of the only ways to stream the occasional game or event in 4K resolution. It has FS1 and FS2 available.



View

Sling TV - Sling Blue

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here .

NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here . FS1 and FS2 on Sling?: Yes, on the Sling Blue track.

More on Sling TV:

Sling TV

How to subscribe to Sling TV

Sling Blue Sheppards on Sling



Bark. Woof. Sling.



Sling is still one of the least expensive ways to get the most channels. If you want FS1 and FS2, you'll need to have (at least) the Sling Blue plan.



View

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $65 a month after a free trial

$65 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . FS1 and FS2 on AT&T TV Now?: Yes, but you'll need the Plus plan to get both of them.

More on AT&T TV Now:

AT&T TV Now Howl at the TV



A little extra if you want to watch



AT&T TV Now has probably the deepest channel lineup around. But it splits things up. FS1 is available on the Plus plan. But you'll have to spend a little more each month (it's $20 more) if you want FS2 as well.



View

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . FS1 and FS2 on YouTube TV?: Yep. You get both.

More on YouTube TV: