'West Wing' voting special to air Oct. 15, adds Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Martin Sheen returns Oct. 15 as President Bartlet in "A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote."

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will land on HBO Max on Oct. 15, just a couple weeks before Election Day. And when it does, it's not just reuniting the cast of the iconic Aaron Sorkin series — it's bringing some new friends along for the ride.

WarnerMedia today announced that the special, which will be exclusively on HBO Max, also will feature When We All Vote co-chair and former First Lady Michelle Obama, President Bill Clinton, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The reunion special will feature much of the ensemble cast, including Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford and Matin Sheen.

W.G. Snuffy Walden, who composed the theme for the series, will open the special with the show's theme song with a guitar performance. The Avett Brothers will close things out with their own performance.

The whole thing is being produced to raise awareness for When We All Vote, a nonpartisan organization founded to increase election participation. WarnerMedia, which owns HBO Max, will make a donation to the organization.