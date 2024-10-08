What is Taylor hiding after her new diagnosis in The Bold and the Beautiful?

In the October 7 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) asked Li (Naomi Matsuda) about Taylor's (Rebecca Budig) new diagnosis, wondering whether it would be helpful for Li to talk to her after she seemed to dismiss Grace's (Cassandra Creech) diagnosis. You'd think Taylor would be happier about the revelation that she's not dying...so why isn't she happier about the new diagnosis? is she hiding something?

Compared to a terminal heart disease diagnosis, a manageable — and not fatal — Broken Heart Syndrome diagnosis seems like it would be a good thing. But so far Taylor has resisted celebration, choosing to keep this whole experience quiet. She made Ridge promise not to tell Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) or anyone else, including Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Instead, Taylor seems to be focusing on two different issues: the fact that she believes her symptoms add up to heart disease, and the fact that she is not brokenhearted. The brokenhearted aspect is problematic, of course, because she was married to Ridge, who left her to be with Brooke.

Taylor insists that she doesn't need a man in her life, but she also seems very happy to have Ridge's attention and assistance through her health struggles. Perhaps she knows that this diagnosis is only going to open a can of worms after she told Brooke she'd like for them to get back to friendly terms for their daughters' sakes.

Or perhaps, deep down, Taylor really does want to be back together with Ridge.

Taylor came to Los Angeles to say goodbye to everyone, even though she hadn't planned on clueing anyone in on her little farewell tour. Now that she's not actually dying, it seems like she'd be embracing her new lease on life but if anything she seems rather stunned that she's not about to shuffle off her mortal coil anytime soon.

There's no question that Taylor is hiding something when it comes to her reaction to the new diagnosis. We still can't believe that she just happened to be in Monte Carlo watching Brooke and Ridge from afar (in the bushes, no less), and shortly after that, she was on a plane back to LA.

No, there's more to all of this. And we have a feeling that it could impact more than the Ridge-Taylor-Brooke triangle, too; Bill (Don Diamont) is trying to win back Katie (Heather Tom), who thinks that he's still in love with Brooke.

The longer Taylor avoids dealing with whatever is really bothering her about her diagnosis, and the longer she waits, the more interesting things are going to be for everyone around her.