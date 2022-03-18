What on TV For Friday, March 18

Top picks tonight

March Madness

First round of action continues in the men's March Madness bracket, while the women's bracket officially gets going with its first round.

Men's tournament games begin at 12:15 pm ET/9:15 am PT and go on throughout the day on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV.

Women's tournament games begin at 11:30 am ET/8:30 am PT and go on throughout the day on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews.

The Blacklist

On a new episode of The Blacklist, the Task Force pursues their latest target, the Chairman, who operates a dark web stock market trading shares of criminal organizations.

Watch The Blacklist at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Dynasty

Tonight on Dynasty, Amanda and Alexis don't see eye-to-eye on Adam and Amanda has reservations about Alexis' latest adventure. Liam finds himself in sticky situation with Culhane.

Watch Dynasty at 9pm ET/PT on The CW.

Shark Tank

On an all new Shark Tank, Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Daniel Lubetzky hear pitches on a new portable tool for the beach, an all-in-one meal prep system, a portable and private workplace design and an ethically crafted product line.

Watch Shark Tank at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.