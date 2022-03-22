What on TV for Tuesday, March 22

Top picks tonight

iHeartRadio Music Awards

Tonight Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee LL Cool J hosts the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022, which celebrate the year's most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the app.

Watch the iHeart Radio Music Awards at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

This Is Us

As we inch closer to the This Is Us series finale, NBC isn't letting a lot slip about tonight's new episode beyond that "Kate visits Toby," but our guess is we'll get some insight into the future of their relationship.

Watch This Is Us at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Abbott Elementary

On a new Abbott Elementary, it's Open House night at the school. While Janine prepares to meet her struggling student's mother, the rest of the faculty uses the time to relax.

Watch Abbott Elementary at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Superman & Lois

Tonight on a new Superman & Lois, Lois, Clark and Natalie notice a difference in John Henry's behavior and fear something might be wrong. Meanwhile, Kyle has an awkward moment with Lana while stopping by the house.

Watch Superman & Lois at 8pm EST on The CW.

Young Rock

Tonight on a new episode of Young Rock, Dwayne struggles to find his footing on the Calgary Stampeders practice squad. Fearing he'll be cut, he spends a life-changing day with a teammate.

Watch Young Rock at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Mr. Mayor

On a new Mr. Mayor tonight, Mikaela learns that her award for flattening the homelessness curve is based on a lie and, with James and Arpi's help, grows determined to make a change for real.

Watch Mr. Mayor at 8:30 pm ET/PT on NBC.

black-ish

Tonight on a new black-ish, Dre gets news that he's been nominated for an Ad World Award but may have to miss an important family function if he attends; Olivia returns from Yale to visit Junior, who has a full day of LA fun planned for their visit.

Watch at 9:30 pm ET/PT on ABC.