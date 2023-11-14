What time is the Netflix Cup live event?

Netflix is ramping up its sports offerings, with the streamer hosting its first-ever live sporting event, The Netflix Cup. The big event is taking place on Tuesday, November 14, but at what time is The Netflix Cup getting underway?

Pairing up professional PGA Tour golfers and Formula 1 drivers for a nine-hole match at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, sports fans/Netflix subscribers can watch The Netflix Cup starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT (11 pm UK) on November 14. The event should be easy to find on the Netflix home page once it is live, but you can also find a direct link to the live stream from The Netflix Cup event page on Netflix Tudum.

Of course, if you want to watch The Netflix Cup, you are going to need to have a Netflix subscription.

Netflix has been building its sports library for a while now, mostly with docuseries that provide full access to events and individual athletes like Quarterback, Break Point, Tour de France: Unchained, Drive to Survive and Full Swing. It's the last two series that are teaming up for The Netflix Cup.

Four F1 drivers and four PGA pros are teaming up to compete in the event: Lando Norris & Rickie Fowler, Carlos Sainz & Justin Thomas, Alex Albon & Max Homa and Pierre Gasly & Collin Morikawa.

The event starts with two matches — Norris/Fowler vs Sainz/Thomas and Albon/Homa vs Gasly/Morrikawa. Using a scramble format (where each player hits a shot and picks the best one to play until they put the ball in the hole), each initial match will last eight holes. The winning teams in those matches will then play the deciding ninth hole, with the winning team of that hole then declared the first-ever Netflix Cup champion.

In addition to the golf action, The Netflix Cup is going to feature commentary by sportscaster Kay Adams, PGA golfer and Full Swing breakout Joel Dahmen, comedian Brett Kreischer and former NFL player Marshawn Lynch.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because it should. The Netflix Cup is the streamer adding its own spin to the format of The Match, which has been a popular golfing event that has seen pro athletes (golfers and those from other sports) play for charity.

Again, a Netflix subscription is necessary to watch The Netflix Cup. So if you're looking to add one in order to watch, you have a number of options to choose from, including an ad-supported tier that starts as low as $6.99 per month or an ad-free premium tier that costs $22.99 per month.