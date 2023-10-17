The Netflix Cup: date, players and everything we know about the live Netflix sporting event

Netflix is officially getting into the live sports arena with its own special event, what it has dubbed as The Netflix Cup. The event is going to be a golf tournament that features athletes from two of Netflix's most popular sports series, Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing.

The popular streaming service has been building out its sports repertoire with docuseries like Drive to Survive, Full Swing, Quarterback, Break Point, Tour de France: Unchained and more, but this is going to be the first time that Netflix is ever going to stream a live sporting event.

It's not the first live stream for Netflix, however, as they previously offered the Chris Rock stand up comedy special Selective Outrage as a live streaming event. The streamer has more plans for live streaming events in the near future, as the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards are set to stream live exclusively on Netflix.

But we're focusing on The Netflix Cup here. Let's get into everything you need to know about the live sport event, from when it is to who's in it and what format the golf tournament is.

The Netflix Cup is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 14, at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT.

The special event serves as the kickoff to the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, the first-ever F1 race taking place in Las Vegas, which is set for Saturday, November 18.

The Netflix Cup players

The event teams F1 drivers that were featured in Drive to Survive with professional PGA Tour golfers that appeared in Full Swing to make up The Netflix Cup field. Here's who is competing in the event:

Alex Albon (F1)

Rickie Fowler (PGA)

Pierre Gasly (F1)

Max Homa (PGA)

Collin Morikawa (PGA)

Lando Norris (F1)

Carlos Sainz (F1)

Justin Thomas (PGA)

The players will be paired into four teams of two, one F1 driver and one PGA professional. The teams will be announced closer to the event, as will other F1 and PGA athletes participating in the event.

The Netflix Cup location

Las Vegas is serving as the home of the first Netflix Cup, with the specific golf course that the athletes will be playing is the Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas.

The 18-hole course has hosted special events like this before, including two editions of The Match, the special golf tournament that Turner Sports produces, in 2023 and 2021.

The Netflix Cup format

The Netflix Cup will feature the four teams competing in an eight-hole match. After the eight holes, the top two teams will advance to the ninth and final hole, with the team winning the final hole earning The Netflix Cup title.

It is unclear if the event is going to be match play or stroke play. More details on the format of The Netflix Cup will be revealed closer to the event.

The Netflix Cup trailer

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for the live event that you can watch right here:

How to watch The Netflix Cup

The Netflix Cup will stream live exclusively on Netflix on November 14, so you need to have a Netflix plan in order to be able to watch the event. The event should pop up on the Netflix homepage when it is live for easy access, but interested viewers can also find a direct link on Netflix Tudum when the time comes.

It is unclear at this time if Netflix is going to have The Netflix Cup available to stream on-demand after its conclusion.

If you are interested in attempting to attend The Netflix Cup in person, you can request to buy tickets here.