What time is The Traitors on tonight, January 9?

It’s Traitors Day for many in the US, as the Emmy-winning competition is back for The Traitors season 3 today, January 9, on Peacock. However, for those who were ready to dive right into the show right away, you’ll be disappointed. The new season doesn’t actually become available to stream until 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.

The Traitors primetime release speaks to a recent trend among streamers to delay the debut of new episodes for certain shows. On Peacock alone, both with Love Island USA season 5 and Love Island USA season 6, the platform only released episodes of the series during the primetime hours. While this trend is not applicable to all of Peacock’s content over the last couple of years, it has applied to the most popular original reality TV shows.

If we had to guess the reasoning behind this decision, it would be that the powers that be are doing their best to mitigate those on the East Coast from watching episodes early and posting all of their spoiling commentary on social media before the West Coast has been given an opportunity to watch episodes for themselves. Again, this is just a theory we have, Peacock hasn’t confirmed this information.

When The Traitors season 3 does premiere at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT today, it will do so with three episodes, with Alan Cumming once again as the show’s host and a crop of brand-new celeb competitors. Here is a synopsis of the episodes:

Peacock’s The Traitors season 3 episode 1: “Let Battle Commence”

“A new all-star cast descends on the Scottish Highlands for the ultimate game of deception and the chance to win up to $250k; before the Traitors are selected, the players must make a huge choice, which could affect the course of the entire game.”

Peacock’s The Traitors season 3 episode 2: “Revenge Is a Dish Best Served Cold”

“The game is turned on its head with the arrival of three new players; the Traitors commit their inaugural murder; a player is banished at the first round table; an unexpected guest arrives to the Traitors' midnight meeting.”

Peacock’s The Traitors season 3 episode 3: “Nail in a Coffin”

“The Traitors must meet outside of their tower and commit their next murder in plain sight; with the pressure on, the mission rests on remaining undetected.”

Once more, Peacock’s The Traitors season 3 airs on Peacock. For those interested in watching, you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service.