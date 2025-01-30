Another round of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 quarterfinals was played on January 29, officially game no. 4 of the ABC primetime tournament. Stars from TV, movies, sports and elsewhere are testing their knowledge to raise money for charities. As is habit for Jeopardy! fans, you probably like to play along at home, attempting to answer the prompts in the form of a question before the contestants do.

But if you were unable to watch this episode live, we want to give you the chance to still play along by sharing with you the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy prompt from January 29. FYI, if you want to watch the whole episode to try and answer all the questions, the latest episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 land on Hulu on Thursdays.

The Celebrity Jeopardy! episode on January 29 saw stand-up comedian Roy Wood Jr., English Teacher star Brian Jordan Alvarez and 2 Dope Queens creator Phoebe Robinson competing on behalf of their charities. In the final critical round, Wood and Alvarez traded Daily Doubles and the lead, but Alvarez ended up entering Final Jeopardy with a $2,000 lead ($15,200 to Wood's $13,200); Robinson was not out of the game, with $4,800 after three rounds. But it's all on the line with Final Jeopardy, which had the category "Games People Play."

You can find the Final Jeopardy prompt below. See if you can answer it yourself and find out how the Celebrity Jeopardy! contestants did.

What was the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy clue on January 29?

Again, with the category of "Games People Play," here was the Final Jeopardy clue: “Unable to lift the ball as a toddler, Jason Belmonte devised a 2-handed throw that made him an outcast, then a champ, in this sport.”

Take 30 seconds to see if you can come up with the correct response. You can play the classic Final Jeopardy tune (courtesy of the legend John Williams) to help you’re thinking process.

What was the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy answer on January 29?

And the answer is…

What is bowling?

Starting off with Robinson, she incorrectly guessed basketball, and after risking it all dropped down to $0. Wood gave the right response though and wagered $9,000, putting him up to $22,200. That left if all down to whether gave the right response (and if he bet enough). Unfortunately he didn't, guessing shot put, though even if he had gotten the right answer, his conservative $0 bet would have meant the same result: Roy Wood Jr. is on the semifinal.

As for Alvarez and Robinson, they earned $30,000 for their charities, Communities in Schools and (Red), a division of The One Campaign.

New episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 premiere Wednesdays on ABC, then become available to stream on-demand on Hulu every Thursday.