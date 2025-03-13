The Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 game on March 12 was the final quarterfinal matchup, so there was a lot riding on the Final Jeopardy question tonight as stars from TV, movies, sports and elsewhere test their knowledge to raise money for charities.

As is habit for Jeopardy! fans, you probably like to play along at home, attempting to answer the prompts in the form of a question before the contestants do. But if you were unable to watch this episode live, we want to give you the chance to still play along by sharing with you the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy prompt from March 12. FYI, if you want to watch the whole episode to try and answer all the questions, the latest episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 land on Hulu on Thursdays.

This week's celebrity contestants were Bookie star Omar J. Dorsey, NFL reporter and analyst Mina Kimes and comedian Fortune Feimster. Though Dorsey made some strides to close the gap, Kimes grabbed the lead early and never gave it up, building a lead to big overcome as they head into Final Jeopardy, where the category was "Historic Speeches."

You can find the Final Jeopardy prompt below. See if you can answer it yourself and find out how the Celebrity Jeopardy! contestants did.

What was the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy clue on March 12?

In the category of "Historic Speeches", here was the Final Jeopardy clue: “Other than the words in its title, this three-word imperative is the most oft-repeated phrase in MLK's 'I Have a Dream' speech.”

Take 30 seconds to see if you can come up with the correct response. You can play the classic Final Jeopardy tune (courtesy of the legend John Williams) to help you’re thinking process.

What was the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy answer on March 12?

And the answer is…

What is "Let freedom ring."

None of the contestants could come up with the MLK phrase, but there were no changes in the standings, with Kimes advancing to the semifinals while Dorsey won $30,000 for DeKalb School of the Arts and Fortune Feimster won the same amount for MANNA Foodbank.

New episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 premiere Wednesdays on ABC, then become available to stream on-demand on Hulu every Thursday. Check out how the tournament is playing out with our look at the Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 bracket.