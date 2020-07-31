What's new on HBO and HBO Max in August 2020

August on HBO and HBO Max is going to be a blockbuster month. Never mind that we'll still need to explain the difference between the two — more on that in a second — or that we're still stuck inside more than we'd like. The point is there's a ton of great movies and shows headed our way.

To wit: Jojo Rabbit makes its HBO debut. The Swamp and On The Trail bring a dose of politics right as things start getting really crazy. And the long-awaited Lovecraft Country premieres.

And that's just barely scraping the surface. Read on for everything new coming to HBO this August. (And some big names that are disappearing.) As a reminder, if a listing has (HBO) in it, it's available on both HBO and HBO Max. If there's now parenthetical, it's only on HBO Max.

The good news is that if you already have HBO there's an excellent chance you already have HBO Max. And if you don't, well, just go ahead and sign up for HBO Max — it's the exact same price as the legacy HBO service.

Everything new on HBO Max in August 2020

Exact Dates to be Announced:

Class Action Park (Documentary Premiere): Class Action Park is the first documentary on the world’s most dangerous amusement park, Action Park, that had its heyday in the 1980s and '90s and was a staple for anyone who grew up in New Jersey.

Selena + Chef (Series Premiere): The unscripted 10-episode cooking series features the multi-platinum selling recording artist, actress, producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist as she navigates unfamiliar territory: making delicious meals while stuck at home in quarantine.

Coming to HBO and HBO Max on August 1:

10,000 BC, 2008

All the President's Men, 1976

Altered States, 1980

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Season 1

Bad Influence, 1990 (HBO)

Barefoot in the Park, 1967

Barkleys of Broadway, 1949

Batman, 1989

Batman Returns, 1992

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Begins, 2005

The Dark Knight 2008

The Bear, 1989 (HBO)

Bee Season, 2005 (HBO)

Before Sunrise, 1995 (HBO)

Before Sunset, 2004 (HBO)

Biloxi Blues, 1988 (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)

The Candidate 1972

Carefree, 1938

The Change-Up (Unrated Version), 2011 (HBO)

Chariots of Fire, 1981

Contact, 1997

The Dishwasher, 2020 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Elf, 2003

The First Grader, 2011 (HBO)

The First Wives Club 1996

Flipper, 1996 (HBO)

Flying Down to Rio, 1933

Flying Leathernecks, 1951

Fool's Gold, 2008

Fracture, 2007

The Fugitive, 1993

The Gay Divorcee, 1934

Get on Up, 2014 (HBO)

Go Tell It on the Mountain, 2004 (HBO)

Grace Unplugged, 2013 (HBO)

Hard to Kill, 1990

Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 & 2

Highlander: The Final Dimension, 1995 (HBO)

Highlander IV: Endgame, 2000 (HBO)

The Hindenburg, 1975 (HBO)

Hours, 2013 (HBO)

House of Wax, 2005

House Party, 1990

House Party 2, 1991

House Party: Tonight's the Night, 2013

How to Be a Player, 1997 (HBO)

Idiocracy (Extended Version), 2006 (HBO)

Interview with the Vampire, 1994

Jeremiah Johnson, 1972

Jim Thorpe: All-American, 1951

Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO)

Kung Fu Panda, 2008

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)

Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)

Leprechaun 3, 1995 (HBO)

Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997 (HBO)

Leprechaun: Origins, 2014 (HBO)

The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996

The Lost Boys: The Thirst, 2020 (HBO)

The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version), 2020 (HBO)

Love Field, 1992 (HBO)

Lovelace, 2013 (HBO)

Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)

The Marine (Unrated Version), 2006 (HBO)

Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011 (HBO)

Marvin's Room, 1996 (HBO)

Maverick, 1994

Monkeybone, 2001 (HBO)

Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium, 2007 (HBO)

Murder at 1600, 1997

The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)

My Blue Heaven, 1990

My Sister's Keeper, 2009

Nell, 1994 (HBO)

New Year's Eve, 2011 (HBO)

Ocean's Eleven, 2001

On Dangerous Ground, 1952

On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)

Phantom, 2013 (HBO)

Pi, 1998 (HBO)

Raise the Titanic, 1980 (HBO)

Roberta, 1935

Romeo Must Die, 2000

Savages (Unrated Version), 2012 (HBO)

Say It Isn't So, 2001 (HBO)

Serendipity, 2001

Skyline, 2010 (HBO)

South Central, 1992

Spy Game, 2001 (HBO)

Steven Universe Movie (2019)

The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle, 1939

Striptease, 1996

Swing Time, 1936

They Live by Night, 1949

Things Never Said, 2020 (HBO)

Three Days of the Condor, 1975

Time Bandits, 1981 (HBO)

Top Hat, 1935

Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)

Walk the Line (Extended Version), 2005 (HBO)

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Without Limits, 1998

Yes Man, 2008

Coming to HBO and HBO Max on August 2

I'll Be Gone In The Dark, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)

Coming to HBO Max on August 3

HBO Asia’s Invisible Stories: A six-episode half-hour drama series from HBO Asia that tells the untold stories from the fictional neighborhood housing estate in multicultural Singapore.

Coming to HBO and HBO Max on August 4

Aldnoah.Zero

Inuyasha

Mob Psycho, Season 1

Promised Neverland, Season 1

Puella Magi Madoka Magica

The Swamp, Documentary Premiere (HBO): The Swamp provides a look behind the curtain of Washington politics by following three renegade Republican Congressmen as they bring libertarian and conservative zeal to champion the President’s call to “drain the swamp,” while facing demands to raise money for their re-election campaigns and the Republican national party.

Coming to HBO Max on August 6

An American Pickle (Film Premiere): An American Pickle, directed by Brandon Trost, is based on Simon Rich’s New Yorker novella and stars Seth Rogen as Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling laborer who immigrates to America in 1919 with dreams of building a better life for his beloved family.

Doom Patrol, Season 2 Finale

Esme & Roy, Season 2B

On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries (CNN Documentary Premiere): Takes viewers on a journey following a team of female journalists as they report on the presidential election that will define a generation.

Coming to HBO and HBO Max on August 7

Habla Now, 2020 (HBO)

Coming to HBO and HBO Max on August 8

Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)

Coming to HBO and HBO Max on August 9

Perry Mason, Season Finale (HBO)

Coming to HBO and HBO Max on August 11

Hard Knocks '20: Los Angeles (HBO Series Premiere): HBO Sports, NFL Films and the two Los Angeles-based NFL franchises, The Chargers and Rams, are teaming up for an unprecedented and unfiltered all-access look at what it takes to make it in the National Football League.

Coming HBO and HBO Max on August 12

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (HBO): Tells the story of Yusuf Hawkins, a black teenager who was murdered in 1989 by a group of young white men in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. Yusuf Hawkins’ death and the official response to it sparked outrage in New York, unleashing a torrent of racial tension and spurring tireless civil rights activism that exposed deep racial prejudices and inequities which continue to plague the country today.

Coming to HBO Max on August 13

Infinity Train, Season 3 Premiere

Coming to HBO and HBO Max on August 14

Carmen Y Lola (AKA Carmen And Lola), 2020 (HBO)

Coming to HBO and HBO Max on August 15

Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020 (HBO)

Coming to HBO and HBO Max on August 16

Lovecraft Country, Series Premiere (HBO): Based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, the ten-episode series follows Atticus Freeman as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia and his uncle George on a road trip from Chicago across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father Montrose. Their search-and-rescue turns into a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and monstrous creatures that could be ripped from an H.P. Lovecraft paperback.

Coming to HBO Max on August 18

Looney Tunes, Batch 3

Smurfs, Season 2

Coming to HBO Max on August 20

The Fungies, Season 1A

Singletown, Season 1

Coming to HBO and HBO Max on August 21

No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don't Want to Be Your Brother), 2020 (HBO)

Coming to HBO and HBO Max on August 22

Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)

Coming to HBO Max on August 23

Mia's Magic Playground

Coming to HBO and HBO Max on August 24

I May Destroy You, Finale (HBO)

Coming to HBO and HBO Max on August 27

Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness, Docuseries Premiere):The four-part buddy comedy docuseries follows actor/documentarian/philanthropist Ravi Patel as he travels the world seeking answers surrounding life’s universal questions.

Coming to HBO and HBO Max on August 28

Seneca, 2019 (HBO)

Steven Universe Future, Season Six

Coming to HBO and HBO Max on August 29

The Way Back, 2020 (HBO)

Leaving HBO Max on August 25

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001

Leaving HBO on August 28

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Director's Cut), 2005 (HBO)

Leaving HBO and HBO Max on August 31

42nd Street, 1933

A Perfect World, 1993

Adam's Rib, 1949

Along Came Polly, 2004 (HBO)

Cabaret, 1972

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Full Metal Jacket, 1987

Good Will Hunting, 1997

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003 (HBO)

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, 2019 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003

Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004

Love Actually, 2003 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

Megamind, 2010

Misery, 1990

Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009

Mystic River, 2003

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989

Pee-wee's Big Adventure, 1985

Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird , 1985

The Adjustment Bureau, 2011 (HBO)

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie, 2004 (HBO)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005

Unforgiven, 1992

Veronica Mars, 2014

You've Got Mail, 1998