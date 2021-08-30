What's Coming to HBO Max in September 2021
By Emily Price
Season 3 of Doom Patrol arrives in September!
September is shaping up to be a pretty solid month on HBO Max. All eight of the Harry Potter films are headed back to the platform on September 1, for the ultimate binge session.
Clint Eastwood’s latest film, Cry Macho, arrives on the streamer on September 17, and then on September 23 we’ll have season 3 of Doom Patrol.
Beyond those highlights there will also be a slew of new library titles hitting the platform in September including The Evil Dead, Nanny McPhee, and The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly.
Here’s the full rundown of what’s in store for September:
September 1
A Hijacking, 2013 (HBO)
The Animal, 2001 (HBO)
Army Of Darkness, 1993 (HBO)
The Benchwarmers, 2006 (HBO)
Bodas de Oro (AKA The Anniversary), 2019 (HBO)
The Cell 2, 2009 (HBO)
Cloverfield, 2008 (HBO)
Dead Again, 1991 (HBO)
Deck the Halls, 2006 (HBO)
Detour, 2017 (HBO)
Drinking Buddies, 2013 (HBO)
Epic Movie, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Event Horizon, 1997 (HBO)
The Evil Dead, 1981 (HBO)
Evil Dead 2, 1987 (HBO)
Flawless, 2008 (HBO)
The Forgotten, 2004 (HBO)
Fun Size, 2012 (HBO)
The Gallows, 2015 (HBO)
The Good German, 2006 (HBO)
The Good Heart, 2010 (HBO)
The Goonies, 1985
Green Lantern, 2011
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001
Impostor, 2002 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Inheritance, 2020 (HBO)
In the Heart of the Sea, 2015 (HBO)
Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo, 2019 (HBO)
King Kong, 2005 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Lady in the Water, 2006 (HBO)
Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944
Mr. Nobody, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
My Golden Days, 2016 (HBO)
Nanny McPhee, 2006 (HBO)
Oblivion, 2013 (HBO)
On the Town, 1949
Ouija: Origin of Evil, 2016 (HBO)
Paulie, 1998 (HBO)
The Poet Of Havana, 2015 (HBO)
Prime, 2005 (HBO)
Prince Avalanche, 2013 (HBO)
Reik En Vivo Desde El Auditorio Nacional, 2015 (HBO)
Rent, 2005 (HBO)
Romeo Santos The King Stays King: Live At Madison Square Garden, 2012 (HBO)
Santana - Corazon: Live From Mexico, Live It To Believe It, 2014 (HBO)
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012 (HBO)
Severance, 2007 (HBO)
Showdown In Little Tokyo, 1991 (HBO)
The Song Remains the Same, 1976
Taken 2, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Thalia Viva Tour En Vivo, 2014 (HBO)
That's Entertainment!, 1974
That's Entertainment! II, 1976
That's Entertainment! III, 1994
Transformers, 2007 (HBO)
Undisputed, 2002 (HBO)
Vanilla Sky, 2001 (HBO)
View from the Top, 2003 (HBO)
What They Had, 2018 (HBO)
What Women Want, 2000 (HBO)
Yandel: Legacy - De Lider A Leyenda Tour, 2015 (HBO)
September 2
Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City, Max Original Special Premiere
Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season Finale
September 3
Amaraica, 2020 (HBO)
At Last, 2020
Bittu, 2020
Coffee Shop Names, 2020
Liberty Kid, 2007
September 4
News of the World, 2020 (HBO)
September 7
Hard Knocks '21: The Dallas Cowboys, Season Finale (HBO)
September 8
Nasciturus, 2021
September 9
Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Reunion Special
Mortal Kombat, 2021 (HBO)
September 10
Elliott from Earth, Season 1
Malignant, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
September 11
Ben 10, Season 4C
NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
Walker, Season 1
September 12
Scenes from a Marriage, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
September 13
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic
I'm Sorry
Little Ellen, Max Original Series Premiere
September 15
A La Calle, 2020
The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, 1966
September 16
Tig n' Seek, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
September 17
Apple & Onion, Season 2B
Cry Macho, Warner Bros. Film Premiere
El Cuartito, 2021 (HBO)
Superman & Lois, Season 1
September 18
The People v. The Klan
September 20
Hard, Season 3 Finale (HBO)
Total Dramarama
September 21
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
September 23
Ahir Shah: Dots, Max Original Special Premiere
Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Finale
September 25
Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO)
September 26
Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
September 27
Huesped Americano (aka The American Guest), Series Premiere (HBO)
Little Sky, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)
Neh, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)
Unmothered, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)
September 29
Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Series Premiere (HBO)
September 30
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Ten-Year-Old Tom, Max Original Series Premiere
Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021 (HBO)
The Way Down, Max Original Series Premiere
Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Series Premiere
