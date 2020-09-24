What's new on HBO Max in October 2020

The award-winning cast of The West Wing reunites this month on HBO for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote. It’s the first time the cast has been together in 17 years, and the special will include a special staged theatrical presentation of the “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode of the show.

This month the new HBO Original limited series The Undoing, starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant debuts on the streamer, and we’ll see the season finale of Lovecraft Country and the series finale of Room 104.

October 1

A World of Calm, Documentary Series Premiere

The ten-episode series is a totally new type of television experience that combines mesmeric imagery with narration by A-list stars. Chopra-Jonas and Winslet join previously announced narrators Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, and Keanu Reeves. The soothing imagery and tranquil narration will provide audiences of all ages a respite from the stress and chaos of everyday life right now.



October 2

Lina From Lima (HBO)

October 3

The ABCs of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families, 2020



Downhill, 2020 (HBO)

October 6

Siempre, Luis, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

First-time filmmaker John James’ film is an inspiring portrait of Luis A. Miranda Jr., a Puerto Rican migrant who helped shape New York politics for over three decades.

October 7

Wild Card: The Downfall Of A Radio Loudmouth (HBO)



Through a series of candid and intimate first-person interviews with Carton, the film reveals how the radio host’s secret insatiable gambling addiction, financed by an illicit ticket-broking business, brought his career to a sudden halt when he was arrested by FBI agents and charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud on September 6, 2017.

October 8

Charm City Kings, HBO Max Original Film Premiere

Charm City Kings won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Prize for Ensemble Acting at this year’s Sundance Film Festival for its cast that includes Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Meek Mill, Will Catlett, Donielle Hansley, Kezii Curtis, Chino, Lakeyria “Wheelie Queen” Doughty and Teyonah Parris. In the film, Mouse (Di’Allo Winston) desperately wants to join The Midnight Clique, an infamous group of Baltimore dirt bike riders who rule the summertime streets. When Midnight’s leader, Blax (Meek Mill), takes 14-year-old Mouse under his wing, Mouse soon finds himself torn between the straight-and-narrow and a road filled with fast money and violence.

The Fungies, Season 1B



The God of High School (Dubbed)



October 9

Entre Nos Presents: Shayla Rivera: It'S Not Rocket Science (HBO)



Room 104, Series Finale (HBO)





October 10

Cats, 2019 (HBO)

October 12

Ghosts, Season 2



October 15

Detention Adventure, Season 2



A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, HBO Max Original Premiere

West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will feature a special theatrical stage presentation of the “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode from the show’s third season.

October 16

La Odisea De Los Giles (Aka Heroic Losers) (HBO)



The Perfect Weapon, Documentary Special Premiere (HBO)

Based on a best-selling book by New York Times national security correspondent David E. Sanger, The Perfect Weapon explores the rise of cyber conflict as the primary way nations now compete with and sabotage one another.



October 17

David Byrne's American Utopia, Special Event Premiere (HBO)



Directed by Academy Award and Emmy®-winner Spike Lee, presents a one-of-a-kind, dynamic film that gives audiences access to Byrne’s electrifying critically acclaimed Broadway show that played to sold-out, record-breaking audiences.

October 18

Lovecraft Country, Season Finale (HBO)



The Vow, Docuseries Finale (HBO)

October 20

Smurfs, Season 3

October 21

537 Votes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)



537 VOTES details how the international custody battle over six-year old Elian Gonzalez triggered a political earthquake in Miami-Dade County in 2000, swaying the outcome of the presidential election. After election day, with the margin of victory hinged on Florida, George W. Bush won the presidency by a mere 537 votes.

October 22

Equal, HBO Max Original Docu Series Premiere



HBO Max pays tribute to the epic origin stories of the LGBTQ+ movement with EQUAL, a masterful four-part docu-series that captures the gripping and true backstories of the leaders and unsung heroes, pre-Stonewall, who changed the course of American history through their tireless activism.

October 23

How To With John Wilson, Season 1 Premiere (HBO Original)



In a uniquely hilarious odyssey of self-discovery and cultural observation, Wilson covertly and obsessively films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on relatable topics.

October 24

Emma., 2020 (HBO)

October 25

The Undoing, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)



The limited series follows Grace (Nicole Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Hugh Grant), who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight, a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family.

October 27

Ghosts, Season 2



It: Chapter Two, 2017 (HBO)



John Lewis: Good Trouble, 2020

Using a mix of contemporary interviews, cinéma verité and rare archival footage, JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE, directed by Dawn Porter and executive produced by CNN Films, chronicles the late Rep. John Lewis’ more than 60 years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, health care reform, human rights, and his work on securing voting rights for all Americans.

The Soul Of America, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

A documentary film based on Jon Meacham’s 2018 bestseller, illuminates our present-day, fraught political reality by exploring historical challenges of the past such as the women’s suffrage movement, the incarceration of Japanese Americans, McCarthyism, and the struggle to pass Civil Rights legislation in the 1960s. All were instances in which “our better angels” battled against the forces of hatred and division that are recurring themes in American life. Directed by Katie Davison, produced by George Kunhardt and Teddy Kunhardt, executive produced by Peter Kunhardt.

October 28

Burning Ojai: Our Fire Story (HBO)

October 29

Vida Perfecta, Season 1



October 30

Mano De Obra (Aka Workforce) (HBO)



October 31

Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)

