What's on TV for Dec. 24- Jan. 2

We've finally made it to the end of 2021! This last week of the year is historically a slow one for new shows, but this year we've got a pretty decent selection to choose from. As you might imagine, Christmas weekend is pretty stacked with holiday content; however, the last few days of December are also bringing with them some treats like The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus and season 10 of Letterkenny on Hulu, just to name a few.

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

Top Picks Dec. 24

It's a Wonderful Life

The Christmas classic airing on NBC is a holiday tradition. If you haven’t seen it yet this year, it’s always worth heading back to Bedford falls and visiting with George Bailey.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

A Christmas Story 24-hour marathon

Starting at 8 p.m. ET on TBS, the Christmas comedy A Christmas Story will run for 24 hours straight. I don’t care how many times you see it, Ralphie in that pink bunny onesie is always funny.

Watch starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TBS or 9 p.m. ET/PT on TNT.

Don't Look Up

Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. The response from a distracted world: Meh.

Watch on Netflix.

Top Picks Dec. 25

NBA Christmas games

Five NBA games on the docket Christmas day, starting at noon ET and with the last game’s tipoff set for 10:30 p.m ET. Slated to play are the Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks, Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz.

Watch starting at noon ET on ABC and ESPN.

Single's Inferno

Stranded and ready to mingle, flirty singles search for love on a deserted island they can only escape as couples for romantic date nights in paradise.

Watch on Netflix.

Call the Midwife Holiday Special

The popular British import will have a brand new Christmas special this year. Christmas 1966 promises to be a memorable one as Lucille and Cyril prepare for their upcoming winter wedding. The Nonnatus House team are faced with their busiest Christmas Day ever as the Maternity Home is filled with expectant moms, each with their own challenging case. Luckily Mother Mildred is on hand to support the team.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET/PT on PBS.

Top Picks Dec. 26

Letterkenny season 10

The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked. In season 10, McMurray and Wayne do some dickering, the Hicks attend a sausage party, the Hockey Players and Skids have a video game battle, the men of Letterkenny receive head to toe physicals … and that’s just for starters, buddy.

Watch on Hulu

The Washington Football Team is taking on the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday Night Football. The game is being played from AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Watch at 8:20pm EST on NBC.

Insecure

The popular comedy series created and starring Issa Rae is airing its series finale. As she and her friends try to make time for each other no matter what, Issa looks back on all it took to get to where she is today.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

Top Picks Dec. 27

The Year: 2021

With the country still fighting COVID-19, a groundbreaking inauguration, the Capitol insurrection, and continued protests for racial justice, 2021 proved to be a year unlike any other. Watch ABC's retrospective of the year.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Miami Dolphins are taking on the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. The game is being played from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Watch at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Top Picks Dec. 28

Popstar's Best of 2021

A countdown of the top stars of 2021, based on voting from Popstar Magazine. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

That's My Jam

Get a special preview of the new NBC game show from Jimmy Fallon, That's My Jam, before it's NBC debut. In each episode, two teams of celebrities compete in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances for a charity of their choice.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Top Picks Dec. 29

The Book of Boba Fett

The Book of Boba Fett finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Watch on Disney Plus.

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

The second installment of an ongoing documentary series about how certain locations became accomplices to crimes that took place there. Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer will examine how the danger and depravity of New York’s Times Square in the late 1970s and early 1980s made it possible for one man to commit — and nearly get away with — unthinkable acts in a nearly lawless area rife with drugs and sex work. These three episodes will delve into the social and systemic forces that allowed horrific crimes to go unnoticed for too long.

Watch on Netflix.

Anxious People

Anxious People is a dramedy about a bank robber failing miserably by robbing a cashless bank and ends up taking eight persons hostage during an open house. After giving up, the apartment is stormed by the two dysfunctional police officers Jack and Jim, who also happen to be father and son. There is just one problem: The apartment is empty. In a series of contradictory testimonies afterwards, the hostages tell their version of what really happened whereupon a classic — but hilarious — puzzle mystery develops. All while the hostages share a common secret that is creating a unique and almost unbreakable bond between them.

Watch on Netflix.

Top Picks Dec. 30

Queer Eye season 6

The Emmy award-winning Queer Eye returns in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC. Get ready, y’all! This season, Queer Eye’s fearless ambassadors head to the Lone Star state with a homebase in Austin, Texas. Watch as they work their life-changing magic yet again and transform the lives of deserving Texans.

Watch on Netflix.

Top Picks Dec. 31

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Ringing in the new year in New York City as "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" turns 50.

Watch starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The two College Football Playoff semifinals games between Alabama and Cincinnati and Michigan vs Georgia will be played on New Year's Eve.

Watch Alabama vs Cincinnati at 3:40 p.m. ET on ESPN. Then watch Michigan vs Georgia at 7:40 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Cobra Kai season 4

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament, and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

Watch on Netflix.

Top Picks Jan. 1

Rose Bowl

The annual Rose Bowl college football game is referred as "the granddaddy of them all." This year's game will be between Utah and Ohio State from Pasadena, Calif.

Watch at 5:10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Doctor Who Holiday Special: "Eve of the Daleks"

Sarah owns and runs ELF storage, and Nick is a customer who visits his unit every year on New Year's Eve. This year, however, their night turns out to be a little different than planned.

Top Picks Jan. 2

The Rookie

On a new episode of The Rookie, now that John Nolan knows about Bailey's past, he must decide if they still have a future. Meanwhile, when a plane crashes in the middle of the city the team races to find out why.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Simpsons

On a new episode of The Simpsons, Marge and Mr. Burns fight for soul of a brash young football prodigy.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.