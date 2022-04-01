What's on TV for Friday, April 1

Top picks tonight

March Madness

March Madness continues as the Final Four for the women's basketball tournament gets underway tonight. It's Louisville vs South Carolina and UConn vs Stanford to see who will go on to play for the national championship.

Here's how and when to watch each game:

No. 1 Louisville vs No. 1 South Carolina — 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN

No. 2 UConn vs No. 1 Stanford — 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, ESPN

Dynasty

Tonight on a new episode of Dynasty, Fallon recruits Jeff to help with her next steps. Kirby is ready to rejoin the modeling world but finds it not as easy as she anticipated, so Sam offers to help.

Watch Dynasty at 9 pm ET/PT on The CW.

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

In Apollo 10 1/2, a man narrates stories of his life as a 10-year-old boy in 1969 Houston, weaving tales of nostalgia with a fantastical account of a journey to the moon.

Watch Apollo 10 1/2 anytime on Netflix.

Love Me

When Christine Mathieson (Sarah Peirse) unexpectedly passes away on the night of her 40th wedding anniversary celebration, her husband Glen (Hugo Weaving), daughter Clara (Bojana Novakovic) and son Aaron (William Lodder) find themselves at an emotional crossroads.

Watch Love Me anytime on Hulu

Blue Bloods

Tonight on a new episode of Blue Bloods, Frank is blindsided when Mayor Chase bypasses him with a request for Jamie to head his security detail. Also, Danny and Baez investigate the murder of a wealthy college student.

Watch Blue Bloods at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS.

The Blacklist

Tonight on The Blacklist, while searching for Sen. Panabaker's missing daughter-in-law, the Task Force learns there may be a larger pattern of abductions.

Watch The Blacklist at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

The Bubble

The Bubble is a comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs.

Watch The Bubble anytime on Netflix.