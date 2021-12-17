What's on TV for Friday, Dec. 17

Top Picks Tonight

Toss a coin, The Witcher season 2 has arrive on Netflix

The Hollywood Christmas Parade is back tonight on the CW

The 2022 U.S. Olympic Trials for the U.S. short-track speedskating trials are happening in Utah

'The Witcher' season 2

Henry Cavill returns as Geralt in The Witcher season 2. After season 1 worked to bring Geralt and Princess Cirilla together, season 2 will see Geralt help her learn to control her power as war wages all around them.

Watch any time on Netflix.

The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parades

Didn't make it to the Christmas parade in your town? Tonight the Hollywood Christmas Parade is back! Hosted by Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams, with special co-host Elizabeth Stanton.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

2022 US Winter Olympic Trials

Tonight are the 2022 U.S. Olympic Trials for the U.S. short-track speedskating trials from Utah Olympic Park in Salt Lake City.

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Golden State Warriors are taking on the Boston Celtics in some basketball. Tonight's game is being played from TD Garden in Boston.

Watch at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

College Basketball

Tonight, Villanova is taking on Creighton in some basketball. Tonight's game is being played from CHI Health Center Omaha.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports.

Mother/Android

Set in the near future, Mother/Android follows Georgia (Chloe Grace Moretz) and her boyfriend Sam (Algee Smith) through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, they must face No Man’s Land — a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth.

Watch anytime on Hulu.