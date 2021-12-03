What's on TV for Friday, Dec. 3

Top Picks Tonight

A holiday-themed season of The Great British Baking Show arrives today!

Basketball: The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Los Angeles Lakers

New Magnum P.I. : Magnum starts following Higgins to discover what she's been hiding

Tonight is the North Division champ vs. Utah in Las Vegas. Tonight's game is being played from Allegiant Stadium.

Watch at 8:00pm EDT on ABC

Tonight, in a basketball showdown, the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Tonight's game is being played from Staples Center (soon to be renamed, The Crypto.com Arena...)

Watch at 10pm EDT on ESPN

Magnum P.I.

Tonight on a new Magnum P.I. Magnum starts following Higgins to discover what she's been hiding — after she's secretly assigned to infiltrate a group threatening to take down MI-6. Also, Rick struggles after an explosion.

Watch at 9pm EDT on CBS

Mixtape

In 1999, 12-year-old Beverly discovers a broken mixtape made by her late parents. She sets out to find the songs — and learn more about her mom and dad.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

The first book in Jeff Kinney’s worldwide bestselling series comes to Disney Plus in the all-new animated adventure Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Greg Heffley is a scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous — he just has to survive middle school first. To make matters worse, Greg’s lovable best friend Rowley seems to coast through life and succeed at everything without even trying! As details of his hilarious — and often disastrous — attempts to fit in fill the pages of his journal, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and the satisfaction that comes from standing up for what is right.

Watch anytime on Disney+

Santa Inc.

Santa Inc. is the story of Candy Smalls, the highest-ranking female elf in the North Pole. When the successor to Santa Claus is poached by Amazon on Christmas Eve, Candy goes for her ultimate dream — to become the first woman Santa Claus in the history of Christmas.

Watch anytime on HBO Max

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays

In this holiday edition of The Great British Baking Show, familiar faces return to the tent to make delicious mincemeat of the competition and be crowned star baker by hosts Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Watch anytime on Netflix