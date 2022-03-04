What's on TV for Friday, March 4
Here's our picks for the best of TV tonight.
Top Picks Tonight
- Toni Collette star in the new Netflix mystery series Pieces of Her
- A task force member's connections come into question on a new The Blacklist
- Big time NBA matchup as the Milwaukee Buck and Chicago Bulls meet
Piece of Her
A woman pieces together her mother's dark past after a violent attack in their small town brings hidden threats and deadly secrets to light.
Watch Pieces of Her anytime on Netflix.
The Blacklist
Tonight on The Blacklist, an investigation into the Conglomerate, a group of former government-sponsored assassins, becomes complicated when the Task Force learns one of their own may have ties to the group.
Watch The Blacklist at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
NBA Basketball
Tonight the Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Chicago Bulls in some NBA basketball. Tonight's game is being played from United Center in Chicago.
Watch at 7:45 p.m. ET/PT on ESPN.
Magnum P.I.
On a new Magnum P.I. tonight, when Magnum balks at notorious crime boss Osi Shima's request to find his missing son, Magnum learns he's been poisoned and has only eight hours to locate Shima's son to earn the antidote.
Watch Magnum P.I. at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
Making Fun
Grumpy expert maker Jimmy DiResta fields kids' ideas for delightfully pointless inventions. Then — if he's in the mood — he and his pals build 'em.
Watch Making Fun anytime on Netflix.
