What's on TV for Friday, March 4

Top Picks Tonight

Piece of Her

A woman pieces together her mother's dark past after a violent attack in their small town brings hidden threats and deadly secrets to light.

Watch Pieces of Her anytime on Netflix.

The Blacklist

Tonight on The Blacklist, an investigation into the Conglomerate, a group of former government-sponsored assassins, becomes complicated when the Task Force learns one of their own may have ties to the group.

Watch The Blacklist at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Chicago Bulls in some NBA basketball. Tonight's game is being played from United Center in Chicago.

Watch at 7:45 p.m. ET/PT on ESPN.

Magnum P.I.

On a new Magnum P.I. tonight, when Magnum balks at notorious crime boss Osi Shima's request to find his missing son, Magnum learns he's been poisoned and has only eight hours to locate Shima's son to earn the antidote.

Watch Magnum P.I. at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Making Fun

Grumpy expert maker Jimmy DiResta fields kids' ideas for delightfully pointless inventions. Then — if he's in the mood — he and his pals build 'em.

Watch Making Fun anytime on Netflix.