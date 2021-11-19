What's on TV for Friday, Nov. 19

The Great returns to Hulu tonight; the Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Boston Celtics in some basketball; and Rick is asked to assist with a federal investigation of his childhood friend Robbie on a new Magnum P.I.

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Boston Celtics in some basketball. Tonight's game is bring played from TD Garden in Boston.

Watch at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Memphis is taking on Houston in some college football tonight. Tonight's game is being played from TDECU Stadium in Houston.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Magnum P.I.

Tonight on a new Magnum P.I., when Rick is asked to assist with a federal investigation of his childhood friend Robbie, Magnum launches his own investigation to see what the Feds really have on him.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Blue Bloods

Tonight on a new Blue Bloods, Danny and Baez's attempts to find the culprit who assaulted a shop owner are hindered by the close-knit community's refusal to cooperate with the investigation.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Great

In season two of The Great, Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own — but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of "liberating" a country that doesn’t want to be. She’ll battle her court, her team, even her own mother in a bid to bring the enlightenment to Russia. Meanwhile she’ll also battle her heart as Peter slowly transitions from much-hated husband to prisoner? Ally? Lover? Ultimately Catherine will learn that to change a country, you must let it change you, that there is a fine line between idealism and delusion and that becoming "Great" will ask more of her than she could have imagined.

Watch anytime on Hulu.

Cowboy Bebop

A ragtag crew of bounty hunters chases down the galaxy's most dangerous criminals. They'll save the world ... for the right price.

Watch Cowboy Bebop anytime on Netflix.