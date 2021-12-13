What's on TV for Monday, Dec. 13

Top Picks Tonight

The Los Angeles Rams are taking on the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football

The gang is ready to celebrate prom together on a new All American

It's finale time on The Voice!. Tonight in Part 1, the Top 5 artists perform a ballad and an up-tempo song in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton to compete for the title of "The Voice."

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Tonight the Los Angeles Rams are taking on the Arizona Cardinals in some football. Tonight's game is being played from State Farm Stadium in Tempe, Ariz.

Watch at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip

Gordon Ramsay is back on another rowdy road trip with friends Gino D'Acampo and Fred Siriex. This time, it's an epic European vacation through Italy, France and Scotland.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

All American

Tonight on a new All American, the gang is ready to celebrate prom together, but Spencer finds himself fixing a mistake made by his teammates that could have some major consequences.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.