What's on TV for Monday, Dec. 20

The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears face off on Monday Night Football

Amber and Daniel ride ATVs to a waterfall on a new 90 Day Fiance

VH1 original Christmas movie Miracles Across 125th Street airs to give some Christmas spirit

Tonight the Minnesota Vikings are taking on the Chicago Bears in some football. Tonight's game is being played from Soldier Field in Chicago.

Watch at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC.

90 Day Fiance

Tonight on a new 90 Day Fiance, Amber and Daniel ride ATVs to a waterfall with the hope of reconciling after their fight. Aryanna's family leaves, and she moves in with Sherlon. Key makes a decision about moving to the U.S.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Miracles Across 125th Street

You've seen Miracle of 34th Street, but how about Miracles Across 125th Street? After battling drug addiction, a Harlem rapper returns to his family's church to confront his past on Christmas Eve.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on VH1.

Dynasty

The first two episodes Dynasty season 5 premiere tonight. In episode 1, fallout from Blake's gala finally begins to settle. As Alexis remains in jail and proclaims her innocence, Amanda sets out to see who might be responsible for the murder. Culhane believes there may be some truth to Jeff's suspicions.

In episode 2, Carrington Manor is decorated to the hilt as only the Carringtons can but all is not well at the Manor. Kirby, Liam, Sam, and Culhane all deal with the recent events in very different ways.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

Elite Short Stores: Samuel Omar

When Samuel is threatened with eviction from his childhood home, Omar proposes an alluring idea to raise money.

Watch anytime on Netflix.