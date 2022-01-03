What's on TV for Monday, Jan. 3

After a two-year pause due to COVID, The Bachelor is back tonight for a brand new season. The Cleveland Browns are taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in some football, and NCIS, 911: Lone Star and more are back from the break with new episodes.

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

Top Picks Tonight

The Bachelor returns after a two-year break with a brand new season on ABC.

Monday Night Football features the Cleveland Browns vs the Pittsburgh Steelers

Multiple shows return from their winter break with new episodes, including NCIS and the season premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star .

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide

The Bachelor

It's time for a new season of The Bachelor, as Clayton Echard's journey to find love kicks off. For the first time in two years, 31 women arrive at Bachelor Mansion ready to make their grand entrances and first impressions with the hope of making a match.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Tonight, the Cleveland Browns are taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a critical late season matchup. Tonight's game is being played from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Watch at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola

Tonight on a new Bob (Hearts) Abishola, when Abishola finds out Tayo has given Dele a credit card, she worries he's being spoiled and becomes stricter with him.

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

NCIS

On a new NCIS, NCIS is called in when Navy Chief Warrant Officer Rafi Nazar is suspected of trying to sell stolen classified Navy software used to pilot combat drones.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

9-1-1: Lone Star

9-1-1: Lone Star is set for its season 3 debut. An unexpected arctic cold front brings an ice storm to Austin and a variety of weather-related emergencies. Meanwhile, Owen deals with the fallout of the 126 closing.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

The Cleaning Lady

The brand new show The Cleaning Lady will make its series debut tonight. The series stars Elodie Yung (Daredevil) as a Colombian doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her son, but when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she uses her cunning and intelligence to fight back, breaking the law for all the right reasons.

Kid's Baking Championship

Tonight on a new episode of Kid's Baking Championship, Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman ask the 11 young bakers to use three snack items, potato chips, pretzels and chocolate candies, in one delicious kitchen sink dessert.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Food Network.