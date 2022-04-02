What's on TV for Saturday, April 2

Top picks tonight

Final Four

We've reached the men's Final Four of March Madness and there are some great matchups in store. Villanova and Kansas will play in the first game, followed by college basketball's biggest rivalry, Duke vs North Carolina, in the second.

Here's the schedule for the Final Four:

No. 1 Kansas vs No. 2 Villanova at 6:09 pm ET/3:09 pm PT on TBS and TNT.

No. 2 Duke vs No. 8 North Carolina at 8:49 pm ET/5:49 pm PT on TBS and TNT.

Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live is back after an extended break with an all new episode. Jerrod Carmichael hosts with musical guest Gunna.

Watch Saturday Night Live at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT on NBC.

Whitney, A Look Back

Entertainment Tonight opens the ET vault to share never-before-seen Whitney Houston interview moments in this special TV event.

Watch Whitney, A Look Back at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Night Raiders

2043 - in a dystopian future a military occupation controls disenfranchised cities in post-war North America. Children are considered property of the regime which trains them to fight. A desperate Cree woman joins an underground band of vigilantes to infiltrate a State children’s academy and get her daughter back. A parable about the experience of the Indigenous peoples of North America, Night Raiders is a female-driven sci-fi drama about resilience, courage and love.

Watch Night Raiders anytime on Hulu.

Get Organized with the Home Edit season 2

Clea and Joanna return to tame the clutter of celebrities and everyday clients with their signature rainbow style — and open a door into their lives.

Watch Get Organized with the Home Edit anytime on Netflix.