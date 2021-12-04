What's on TV for Saturday, Dec. 4
By Emily Price
New episodes of "Pen15" arrive today on Hulu!
Top Picks Tonight
- New episodes of Pen15 arrive today on Hulu! Holiday favorite.
- The classic holiday movie It's a Wonderful Life is on ABC tonight.
- Georgia takes on Alabama in the SEC title game.
SEC Football Championship
Tonight it's Georgia vs. Alabama in the SEC title game. Tonight's game is being played from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Watch at 4pm EDT on CBS
College Basketball
Tonight Alabama is taking on Gonzaga. Tonight's college basketball game is being played from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
Watch at 8pm EDT on ESPN 2
Pen15
Season 2 of Pen15 is available now. Pen15 is an R-rated “traumedy” set in middle school as it really happened in the year 2000. Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine play versions of themselves as 13-year-old outcasts, surrounded by actual 13-year-olds. In this world, seventh grade never ends and the pains of growing up are inevitable.
Watch anytime on Hulu
It's a Wonderful Life
Holiday favorite It's a Wonderful Life is on ABC tonight. Frank Capra's classic stars Oscar nominee James Stewart as George Bailey, a decent small-town banker who learns what life would have been like if he'd never been born. For Capra fans, there's a live table read of It's A Wonderful Life, live-streaming on Sunday, Dec. 5.
Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC
Drew Michael: Red Blue Green
In this hilarious, confessional hour of stand-up, Drew Michael airs his issues with relationships, social media and comedy as therapy.
Watch anytime on HBO Max
