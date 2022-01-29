What's on TV for Saturday, Jan. 29

Top Picks Tonight

Part two of the new Janet Jackson documentary airs on Lifetime and A&E

A marquee NBA matchup as the Brooklyn Nets take on the Golden State Warriors

Willem Dafoe makes his Saturday Night Live hosting debut

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide

Janet Jackson documentary

Part two of Janet Jackson., a brand new documentary on the music icon, airs tonight, offering behind-the-scenes looks at her life and career.

Watch Janet Jackson. at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime and A&E.

NBA Basketball

Tonight, James Harden and Brooklyn Nets are taking on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in some NBA basketball. Tonight's game is being played from the Chase Center in Oakland, Calif.

Watch the game at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Saturday Night Live

Tonight, Willem Dafoe is making his SNL hosting debut, with musical guest Katy Perry. A four-time Academy Award nominee, Dafoe reprised his role as the Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home and co-stars in Nightmare Alley.

Watch Saturday Night Live at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

College Basketball

There's a full slate of college basketball games scheduled for Saturday. Among the highlights are Michigan and No. 10 Michigan State renewing their rivalry; St. Johns taking on No. 14 Villanova; and a top-15 matchup between No. 12 Kentucky and No. 5 Kansas.

Watch Michigan vs Michigan State at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Watch St. Johns vs Villanova at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Watch Kentucky vs Kansas at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Undeniable: The Truth to Remember

A documentary following Holocaust survivors as they share their history with students at a Texas high school that does not usually teach about the Holocaust.

Watch Undeniable: The Truth to Remember at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.