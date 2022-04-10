What's on TV for Sunday, April 10

Top picks tonight

The Masters

"A tradition unlike any other" concludes with final round coverage of The Masters from Augusta National Golf Course.

Watch The Masters at 2 pm ET/11 am PT on CBS.

American Idol

Tonight on a new American Idol, American Idol returns to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, to kick off two nights of spectacular performances by the Top 24.

Watch American Idol at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Riverdale

On a new Riverdale, after suspecting that Percival is about to make a big play, Archie, Betty and Jughead warn their friends about his potential threat to the town.

Watch Riverdale at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.

The Simpsons

Tonight on a new episode of The Simpsons, Lisa meets the son of the late musician Bleeding Gums Murphy — and attempts to improve his life.

Watch The Simpsons at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

Bob's Burgers

On a new episode of Bob's Burgers, Louise befriends a house spider and hides it in her room after Linda and Bob tell her to remove it from the apartment.

Watch Bob's Burgers at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox.

The Hating Game

Based on the best-selling book by Sally Thorne, The Hating Game tells the story of ambitious good girl Lucy Hutton (Lucy Hale) pitted against her cold, efficient work nemesis, Joshua Templeton (Austin Stowell), for a huge promotion at publishing company Bexley & Gamin. Trapped in a shared office, Lucy embarks on a ruthless game of one-upmanship against Josh, a rivalry that turns increasingly complicated by her mounting attraction to him after an innocent elevator ride turns NSFW. Is it love or just another game in their never-ending pursuit for the top job?

Watch The Hating Game anytime on Hulu.