What's on TV for Sunday, Dec. 19

Top Picks Tonight

The New Orleans Saints head to Tampa to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football

The Tobin kids try to build an elaborate gingerbread village on The Great North

Gene breaks his favorite, extremely rare '70s era Christmas record on a new Bob's Burgers .

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide

Tonight the New Orleans Saints are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Sunday Night Football. Tonight's game is being played from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

Watch at 8:20pm EST on NBC.

The Great North

Tonight on The Great North, when Jerry's Bigfoot costume gets stolen a few days before Christmas, Beef helps him track it down. The Tobin kids try to build an elaborate gingerbread village.

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Bob's Burgers

Tonight on a new Bob's Burgers, after Gene breaks his favorite, extremely rare '70s era Christmas record, Tina and Louise join him in the search for another copy. Meanwhile, Teddy wants to do a neighborhood Secret Santa.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

Family Guy

When Mayor West's nativity scene is ruined, Brian is seen as the prime suspect tonight on a new Family Guy.

Watch at 9:30pm EST on FOX