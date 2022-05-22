What's on TV for Sunday, May 22

Top picks tonight

American Idol

It's finale time tonight on American Idol. Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Watch American Idol at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

PGA Championship

The final round of the PGA Championship, golf's second major, takes place from the Southern Hills golf course in Tulsa, Okla.

Watch the PGA Championship starting at 1 pm ET/10 am PT on CBS. Coverage is also available on ESPN Plus.

Riverdale

Tonight on a new Riverdale, after failing to get Pop's declared a historical landmark, Tabitha enlists Archie's help saving the diner from Percival. Betty opens up to Agent Drake about her ability to see people's evil.

Watch Riverdale at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.

The Great North

The Great North season finale sees the Tobins spend Father's Day weekend at an RV park and uncover the identity of the Fiend of Family Land. Then, Moon meets a skunk and Judy thinks she's found a new love.

Watch The Great North at 8:30 pm ET/PT on Fox.

Bob's Burgers

Tonight on the season finale of Bob's Burgers, Tina is on a mission that could get her into a lot of trouble. Then, her family reads her erotic friend fiction, finds out what Tina is up to and tries to stop her.

Watch Bob's Burgers at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox.

S.W.A.T.

On the season finale of S.W.A.T., when control of a university chemistry lab is seized, the SWAT team races to thwart a devastating terror attack.

Watch S.W.A.T. at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Family Guy

The season finale of Family Guy tonight finds Peter attending a business conference in Atlantic City with Preston. Meanwhile, Stewie helps Chris prepare for his role in Adam West High's rendition of "Romeo and Juliet."

Watch Family Guy at 9:30 pm ET/PT on Fox.