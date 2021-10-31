What's on TV for Sunday, Oct. 31

The Dallas Cowboys are taking on the Minnesota Vikings tonight; Callen continues hunting Katya on a new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles; and a new designer drug hits L.A. streets on The Rookie.

Tonight the Dallas Cowboys are taking on the Minnesota Vikings in some football. Tonight's game is being played from U.S. Bank Stadium.

Watch at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

NCIS: Los Angeles

Tonight on NCIS: Los Angeles, as Callen continues hunting Katya, Kilbride enlists NCIS to help find a truckload of stolen guns.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

2022 U.S. Winter Olympic Trials

Tonight are the mixed doubles curling finals for the 2022 Olympic Games. Tonight's games are being played from Elvereth, Minn.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on NBC Sports.

The Rookie

When a new designer drug hits L.A. streets, it turns users into "zombies," and Officer Nolan and the team have a Halloween they won't soon forget tonight on a new episode of The Rookie.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Supermarket Sweep

This week's contestants on Supermarket Sweep are Team Spicy Curry: Wade Curry (Chula Vista, Calif.) and Porsia Curry (Chula Vista, Calif.)

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.